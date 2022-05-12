ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmland in Charles, St. Mary’s among 22 added to MALPF

By Maryland Department of Agriculture
 4 days ago
ANNAPOLIS, MD (May 11, 2022) – The Maryland Board of Public Works approved 22 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easements at their meeting on May 11. These easements will permanently preserve an additional 3,339 acres of prime farmland in Caroline, Charles, Frederick, Garrett, Queen Anne’s Somerset, St. Mary’s, Talbot, and Worcester counties for an investment of more than $14 million.

“Keeping farming viable in Maryland starts with preserving valuable farmland,” said Agriculture Secretary Joe Bartenfelder. “Fortunately, Maryland has one of the most successful agricultural land preservation programs in the country. Thanks to the easements approved today, 22 more farm families will be able to continue their legacy of providing food, fuel, and fiber to the region.”

View a list of the MALPF easements broken down by county that were approved at the Board of Public Works meeting on the Maryland Department of Agriculture’s website. These newly-approved easements will help the state conserve and preserve over 1 million acres of productive agricultural land by 2030.

MALPF was established in 1977 as part of the Maryland Department of Agriculture. MALPF purchases agricultural preservation easements from farmers that forever protect prime farmland and woodland. For more information, please contact MALPF’s Executive Director Michelle Cable at (410) 841-5860 or michelle.cable@maryland.gov .

The Maryland Board of Public Works is comprised of Governor Larry Hogan, Treasurer Dereck E. Davis, and Comptroller Peter Franchot?.

Comments / 2

