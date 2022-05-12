Beagle Rescue Of Southern Maryland’s Dog Of The Week: Olive

Olive, AKA Olliepop, is a 4-year-old, 20-pound beagle girl ISO her forever home. This little cutie is a power snuggler extraordinaire! She loves curling up on the sofa to watch tv and snuggle with her humans.

Olive does well on a leash, enjoys long hikes, and loves to run beagle zoomies in the backyard. She would enjoy having a fenced yard in her forever home.

Please click this link, and visit Olive to see and read the most up-to-date information about him!

Olive has finished his vetting and is ready for a foster or forever home to call his own. Email us at icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org if you would like to foster or adopt XXXX .