Pets

Beagle Rescue Of Southern Maryland’s Dog Of The Week: Olive

By Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland
 4 days ago
Olive, AKA Olliepop, is a 4-year-old, 20-pound beagle girl ISO her forever home. This little cutie is a power snuggler extraordinaire! She loves curling up on the sofa to watch tv and snuggle with her humans.

Olive does well on a leash, enjoys long hikes, and loves to run beagle zoomies in the backyard. She would enjoy having a fenced yard in her forever home.

Please click this link, and visit Olive to see and read the most up-to-date information about him!

Olive has finished his vetting and is ready for a foster or forever home to call his own. Email us at icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org if you would like to foster or adopt XXXX .

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

