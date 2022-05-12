ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over 1 1/2″ of Rain in St. Cloud Wednesday, More Storms Thursday

By Jim Maurice
 4 days ago
UNDATED -- Heavy rain moved through the St. Cloud area Wednesday night. The National Weather Service says we officially had 1.61 inches of rain. We've had 3.80 inches of rain for the month of May so far, which is more than 2...

Bring Me The News

NWS already monitoring Thursday for severe weather in Minnesota

After three days of severe weather in Minnesota last week, another round of severe storms appears possible this coming Thursday. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has already outlined an area of the Upper Midwest, mainly for Minnesota and Wisconsin, for potential severe storms on Thursday. It's a Day 5 outlook, so the situation remains very fluid as conditions, storm track and timing and could all change.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Communities in northern Minnesota seek volunteers as flood waters rise

Small northern Minnesota communities are preparing for more flooding and are calling for volunteers to help with sandbagging efforts in the coming days. In Kabetogama Township, near Voyageurs National Park, Township Supervisor John Stegmeir said his area is bracing for a record-breaking flood. Most docks are under water now at...
MINNESOTA STATE
City
St. Cloud, MN
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Saint Cloud, MN
KARE 11

2 dead, thousands impacted by power outages after two days of severe storms

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota's severe weather season opened with a bang – two days of monster, widespread storms prompting dozens of watches and warnings for both thunderstorms and tornadoes. Tornado reports. Friday morning, the National Weather Service (NWS) dispatched two crews to survey damage in western Minnesota, including Douglas...
UPI News

Massive dust storm engulfs drivers on Nebraska highway

May 13 (UPI) -- Motorists in Nebraska this week found themselves stuck in a massive dust cloud during a major thunderstorm, dropping visibility to near zero and whipping up hurricane-force winds. Footage taken Thursday by one woman attempting to drive through the dust cloud shows how quickly the weather conditions...
NEBRASKA STATE
#Heavy Rain#Tornado#The U S Drought Monitor
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: After Destructive Storms, Friday Ushers In Calm Stretch

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a second-straight night of destructive weather, Minnesota will enjoy several days of peace. Most of the damage from Thursday’s storms was concentrated in western Minnesota, and it was from winds that were up to 70 mph in some locations. There is also an unconfirmed report of a tornado touching down in Pillager. The National Weather Service says a grain bin fell on a car just before 7 p.m. Thursday in Blomkest in Kandiyohi County, killing a passenger inside. Thursday’s extreme weather was due in part to humidity and record heat in the state. The high temperature in Minneapolis was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kynt1450.com

Strong Storms Ravage The Area

An explosive line of thunderstorms with embedded tornadoes raced across eastern South Dakota Thursday night, leaving behind destructive and widespread damage. One of the hardest-hit communities was Castlewood, where a tornado hit the city around 6 p.m. Governor Kristi Noem visited Castlewood Thursday night…. Noem adds that the state has...
ENVIRONMENT
WJON

Flood Warnings Issued for Several Minnesota Rivers

UNDATED -- With all of the rain we've had this week it should come as no surprise that our rivers have become swollen with water pouring over their banks. The National Weather Service has issued several flood warnings. There is a flood warning for the Long Prairie River at Long...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘All I Could Do Was Cry’: Straight-Line Winds Ravage Alexandria Neighborhood

Originally published May 13, 2022 ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (WCCO) — The National Weather Service Friday declared that the damage in the Alexandria area was caused by a tornado — and are working to determine how strong — along with straight-line winds north of the city reaching speeds of 100 mph. Alexandria was one of the hardest hit communities in Thursday night’s storm. It resulted in a full day of cutting and clean up for a neighborhood along Lake Darling. Some yards had more damage than others, including Mary Ann Schlosser’s yard. “Why me? I’ve had other damage before but never nothing like this,” Schlosser said. Schlosser...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
fox9.com

Powerful storm destroys and damages homes, property in Alexandria

(FOX 9) - Mary Ann Schlosser has lived in Alexandria, Minnesota, for 46 years, and has never experienced anything like that she did on Thursday night. Around 7:30 p.m., tornado sirens began to go off. She didn’t have time to get to the basement before the storm was on her doorstep, knocking over a giant tree that tore apart her garage.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Firefighter Killed In Blomkest During 2nd Night Of Dangerous Storms

Originally published on May 12 MURDOCK, Minn. (WCCO) — A second night of dangerous weather has turned deadly. The National Weather Service says a grain bin fell on a car just before 7 p.m. Thursday in Kandiyohi County, killing a passenger inside. (credit: CBS) According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, the victim, 63-year-old Ryan Erickson, of rural Lake Lillian, was a volunteer firefighter on storm watch on his own property at the time of the incident. It’s believed to be a line of duty death. (credit: CBS) A possible tornado also touched down two hours north of there in Pillager. Around that time, strong storms...
BLOMKEST, MN
WJON

Rocori Trail Bridge in Cold Spring Closed Due to Flooding

COLD SPRING -- Authorities in Cold Spring have closed a trail bridge due to flooding. The City of Cold Spring closed the Rocori Trail Bridge that crosses the Sauk River Saturday in response to flooding caused by recent heavy rainfall. The crossing will remain closed to walkers and bikers until...
COLD SPRING, MN
WJON

St. Cloud, MN
WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

