ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, MN

Bicyclist Seriously Injured In Northfield

By Kim David
106.9 KROC
106.9 KROC
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Northfield, MN (KROC AM News) - A bicyclist was seriously injured Wednesday night after being hit by a car in Northfield. The incident...

kroc.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Driver Fleeing Police Kills 1, Seriously Hurts Another In Brooklyn Park Crash

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — A man trying to flee police crashed into another vehicle Sunday morning in Brooklyn Park, killing an innocent person in the process and seriously injuring another. Brooklyn Park police say the suspect had fled from an officer in Osseo at about 7:20 a.m. before crashing at Brooklyn Boulevard and County Road 81. (credit: MnDOT) The driver of the other vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Their passenger survived, and is in serious condition at an area hospital. The suspect was later arrested with the help of “an observant citizen” who spotted him and alerted police to his location. The case is still under investigation.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
106.9 KROC

ID of Rochester Man Killed in Motorcycle Wreck Released

Eyota, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol has released the name of the Rochester man who was killed Thursday evening in a collision involving his motorcycle and a semi-truck. 49-year-old Bret Christopherson was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash on Highway 42 in Eyota. The State Patrol...
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Twin Cities Police Chase Ends in Deadly Crash

Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - A police chase in the Twin Cities this morning ended with a fatal crash. The Brooklyn Park Police Department says its officers were alerted about 7:20 AM that the driver of a vehicle had fled from police in nearby Osseo and was last seen headed toward Brooklyn Park. Moments later, the Brooklyn Park Lease Department was notified that the suspect vehicle had smashed into another vehicle at the intersection of two four-lane roadways near the border of the two cities.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
WJON

Woman Killed in Morrison County Crash

FLENSBURG -- A Sauk Centre woman was killed in a crash in Morrison County on Friday. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 11:00 a.m. on Highway 27. Twenty-five-year-old Stephanie Hagfors was driving east at Dove Road when her vehicle crossed the center line and made contact with a semi. Her vehicle then left the road and rolled multiple times.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Northfield, MN
Northfield, MN
Accidents
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Hastings, MN
Northfield, MN
Crime & Safety
Bring Me The News

Body found tangled with debris in the Mississippi River in Anoka

Officials are investigating after the dead body of a man was found in the Mississippi River in Anoka Saturday evening. According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and fire crews responded to a report of a possible dead body at around 6:30 p.m. The caller reported finding a body "tangled in natural debris" in the river near the 400 block of Rice Street.
ANOKA, MN
boreal.org

Video: Teen pulled from St. Croix River dies, identified

The beach near where a 17-year-old boy was pulled from the St. Croix River is pictured on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Photo; KSTP/Erik Rognerud. A 17-year-old boy who was pulled from the St. Croix River Thursday has died. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says authorities were called to the 2000...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Carlton County Home Completely Destroyed In Fire

BARNUM TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a home in Carlton County was completely destroyed in a fire Saturday night. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office said a vehicle caught fire inside a garage at a home on the 3700 block of Hilltop View Road in Barnum Township. The fire spread to the house, and both the garage and home are a total loss. Multiple fire departments responded. The sheriff’s office said no one was injured, and the home’s occupants made it out safely. The cause of the fire is being investigated “but is not suspicious,” the sheriff’s office said.
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclist#Accident#The State Patrol
Bring Me The News

Worker killed in skid loader accident was 23-year-old apprentice lineman

A Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative worker killed in a worksite accident earlier this week was a 23-year-old apprentice lineman working to become a journeyman electrician. Tanner Dosch, originally from Rosemount, was living in Belle Plaine at the time of his death, according to his obituary. Dosch was a graduate of Rosemount High School and Dakota County Technical College.
ROSEMOUNT, MN
FOX 21 Online

Woman Dead, 2 Injured in Crash in Midway Township

MIDWAY TWP, Minn.- A woman is dead, and two others are injured after a crash in Midway Township Friday, caused in part by heavy fog and speed, authorities said. According to a spokesperson with the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a report of a 2 vehicle crash near the intersection of South Ugstad Road and Ugstad Junction in Midway Township around 8:50 a.m. Friday.
DULUTH, MN
US News and World Report

Body Found in Area Crews Were Searching for Missing Woman

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (AP) — Authorities are working to determine if a body found in a Minnesota swamp is that of a woman reported missing more than two weeks ago. The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office said someone in a canoe discovered a body on Friday in the Eagle Lake area, near where search crews have been looking for 30-year-old Nyawuor James Chuol of Mankato.
EAGLE LAKE, MN
Bring Me The News

Around 100 kids run from carnival fight into Northtown Mall

Northtown Mall in Blaine was locked down Saturday night after kids rushed into the mall following a large fight outside at the carnival located in the parking lot. The Northtown Mall Carnival, which began Thursday and runs through May 22, was the seen of what Blaine Police Department described as a group of "approximately 30 people gathering near the Ferris wheel threatening to fight one another" around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Y-105FM

Rochester Man Killed After Motorcycle and Semi Crash Near Eyota

Eyota, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was killed and a Rochester woman suffered serious injuries after a motorcycle and semi crashed near Eyota Thursday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reports the motorcycle and semi were traveling north on Highway 42 near 19th Street southeast when the vehicles collided just before 6:30 p.m.
EYOTA, MN
WEAU-TV 13

17-year-old dead after water emergency incident in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Minn. (WEAU)-The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has identified the teen as 17-year-old Suleiman Ibrahim Abda Garado of Stillwater, Minn. The incident is a suspected drowning. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the teen was pronounced dead at Regions Hospital early Friday morning. WASHINGTON COUNTY, Minn....
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
106.9 KROC

2 Two Men Gunned Down at North Minneapolis Intersection

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in Minneapolis are investigating a double murder. A news release says officers responded to a report of gunfire near a busy intersection in North Minneapolis around 3:45 PM and found two men had been shot. One of the men was already deceased and the other man died at the scene while emergency responders were attempting lifesaving efforts.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
steeledodgenews.com

BREAKING NEWS: NO INJURIES REPORTED IN OWATONNA PLANE INCIDENT

No one was injured Friday evening when a single-engine aircraft went off the runway at Owatonna’s Degner Regional Airport, according to police. The incident happened around 8 p.m. Friday. Captain Jeff Mundale said the aircraft departed from Mankato and was a flight instructor and student pilot training for a...
OWATONNA, MN
KELOLAND TV

Wentworth woman killed after debris hits car

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 61-year-old Wentworth woman died Friday morning as a result of injuries she sustained during Thursday evening’s storm. Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead said a husband and wife were driving to their home in Wentworth when they were caught in the storm just south of Colton, near the intersection of 250th Street and 464th.
WENTWORTH, SD
CBS Minnesota

Resident Hospitalized After Bloomington Home Fire

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities are investigating a house fire that happened in Bloomington Friday afternoon. According to the Bloomington Fire Department, the fire happened on the 8900 block of Knox Avenue. Crews noted heavy fire coming from the back of the home when they arrived. Few other details were immediately available but the fire department said that one occupant was taken to a local hospital.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
106.9 KROC

106.9 KROC

Rochester, MN
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kroc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy