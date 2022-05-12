Bicyclist Seriously Injured In Northfield

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — A man trying to flee police crashed into another vehicle Sunday morning in Brooklyn Park, killing an innocent person in the process and seriously injuring another. Brooklyn Park police say the suspect had fled from an officer in Osseo at about 7:20 a.m. before crashing at Brooklyn Boulevard and County Road 81. (credit: MnDOT) The driver of the other vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Their passenger survived, and is in serious condition at an area hospital. The suspect was later arrested with the help of “an observant citizen” who spotted him and alerted police to his location. The case is still under investigation.

BROOKLYN PARK, MN ・ 14 HOURS AGO