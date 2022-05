CLEVELAND — Frustrations continue to mount as gas prices nationwide have hit an all-time high. On Tuesday, GasBuddy reported that the U.S. has hit its highest national average price per gallon ever at $4.36. Diesel fuel is also now at a new all-time record high of $5.53 per gallon. Meanwhile, Cleveland’s average per gallon of gas is now at $4.10, which is 1.9 cents higher than last week. That puts Cleveland’s prices at $1.24 more expensive than a year ago.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO