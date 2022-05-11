If Roe falls, many in the Midwest will have to travel to access abortion

We are learning more about a mass shooting that took place at a supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y., this afternoon where 13 people were shot, 10 of them fatally. Authorities say a heavily armed white man drove from several hours away to a Tops Friendly Markets in a predominantly Black neighborhood in Buffalo and began shooting, first in the parking lot and then in the store, before he agreed to surrender. At a press conference, authorities are already calling the attack a racially motivated hate crime. Eleven of the victims are Black and two are white. Buffalo's mayor, Byron Brown is with us now to tell us more. Mr. Mayor, our condolences to you and your constituents and the families of those involved. Thank you so much for joining us.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO