ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

More Lanes Of Kaliste Saloom Road Are Open

By Bernadette Lee
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dTAL7_0fbRZOFX00
Bernadette Lee

Work continues on Kaliste Saloom Road to add more lanes to that area.

According to Lafayette Consolidated Government, the roadway will eventually go from two to five lanes, and now some of the lanes are open.

If you travel Kaliste Saloom between Ambassador Caffery and Meyers Drive, you will see that two southbound lanes are open.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JV46T_0fbRZOFX00
Google Street View

Work continues to add the needed equipment for the roadway for the outside northbound lane and that's why it is still closed. Workers will be putting in street lights and storm drains on that side of the roadway.

Once work crews have installed those open, work will continue to widen Kaliste Saloom from Meters to E Broussard Road.

Some 22,000 drivers use this corridor on a daily basis in Lafayette.

The entire project is scheduled to be finished by August of 2022. The completion of the construction is contingent on good weather. The finish date in August is a month sooner than the original completion time of September 2022.

5 Worst Lafayette Intersections

You Know You're From Louisiana

Guess Louisiana Cities From Space

Comments / 0

Related
Developing Lafayette

Aerial Video Of New Chick-Fil-A Drive-Thru

Chick-fil-A Kaliste Saloom‘s new 50-car capacity drive-thru system on the opening day of their new location in south Lafayette, LA off Kaliste Saloom Road at 101 Meadow Farm Road. Filming took place between 12:30pm and 1:00pm during lunch on Wednesday, May 11th, 2022(Opening Day). Notice that drive-thru traffic does...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY.com

Scheduled power outage at Opelousas courthouse has phone lines down

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Construction at the Opelousas courthouse on Sunday has phone lines to the jail temporarily down. According to Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, with the phone lines down, service to the jail as well as the main line (337-948-6516) are scheduled to be down from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. They ask that you use the backup phone number at 337-284-6100.
OPELOUSAS, LA
99.9 KTDY

Indoor Water Park in Foley, Alabama Sets Opening Date

Earlier this year we told you about a huge indoor waterpark coming to Foley, Alabama within The Park at OWA. We now know when it will open up. It was announced late last week that Tropic Falls Indoor Water Park will open on Monday, June 27 with tickets going on sale on May 25.
FOLEY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Traffic
Lafayette, LA
Traffic
State
Louisiana State
City
Lafayette, LA
theadvocate.com

After D.R. Horton suit, Youngsville tackles building codes; state expected to adopt changes

Youngsville adopted stricter residential building codes last week in response to a homeowner lawsuit against D.R. Horton that alleges the company knowingly constructed houses that couldn't withstand Louisiana's humidity. The new construction requirements, approved unanimously Thursday by the Youngsville City Council, are also expected to be adopted at a state...
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

2 Fatal Crashes in Northwest Louisiana on Friday

2 young people have died in separate car crashes in Northwest Louisiana on Friday. A 23-year-old man died in a wreck on the ART Parkway at Walker Place. Bossier Police says a full size pickup truck was headed south on the Parkway and crossed over into the northbound lane while apparently trying to make a left turn. This truck hit another full size pickup truck that was headed north.
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lanes#Google Street View#Kaliste Saloom Road
Talk Radio 960am

9 Privileges That Louisiana Residents Have

Louisiana is such a unique place to live, especially South Louisiana. I know that there are some bad things that happen in our state but overall this is a pretty good place to call home. Only in Louisiana made a listing of the 9 privileges Louisianians have that the rest...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
KPEL 96.5

Now Open: Major Crash Cleared on LA Highway 14 at US 90 (Updated)

UPDATE: New Iberia Police say all lanes of travel are NOW OPEN. ____________________________________________________________. A major crash in New Iberia has caused local police to close down lanes and redirect traffic. Officers are currently on the scene of the crash at Louisiana Highway 14 and US Highway 90. They are working...
NEW IBERIA, LA
brproud.com

3 arrested after caught stealing catalytic converters on camera

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sherif’s Office has arrested three men after they were caught on camera stealing catalytic converters. Detectives began an investigation into catalytic converter thefts being committed by the same suspects who would allegedly target vehicles parked at residences and businesses across the parish. The sheriff’s office says that most of the thefts occurred between midnight and 6 a.m. The cars in the areas of Woodridge, Briarplace, Industriplex, Glenoaks, Long Farm, Sherwood Commons, Jefferson, and Airline were robbed sometime between April 29 and May 10.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Person injured in shooting on Jackson Avenue, Baton Rouge Police say

A person was injured by gunfire on Jackson Avenue on Sunday, Baton Rouge Police said. The shooting happened at about 1:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of Jackson Avenue, near the intersection of North Ardenwood Drive and Greenwell Springs Road. The victim's injuries "appear non-life-threatening at this point in time,"...
BATON ROUGE, LA
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
51K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy