PFD call log — May 7-10

One person has been killed and five others have been wounded at a shooting at a church in Orange County, California, according to police.“We have detained one person and have recovered a weapon that may be involved,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) announced on Twitter on Sunday.All the victims are adults, and four were “critically wounded” and rushed to the hospital, the OCSO said. The 911 call about the shooting at the Geneva Presbyterian Church went out at 1.26pm, according to police.The shooting occured in the city of Laguna Woods, about 45 miles southeast of Los Angeles, an...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 8 HOURS AGO