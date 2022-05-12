ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

PFD call log — May 7-10

thepampanews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article• At 7:37 a.m., to the 1400 block of Somerville on a lift assist. • At 9:39 p.m., to the 500 block of Cuyler on a medical call. • At 12:34 p.m., two units and six personnel to the 100 block of North Gillespie on a false alarm. •...

www.thepampanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pfd
SCDNReports

City Moves Forward with Plans to Buy 5th 3rd Bank Building

Sam Sutherland, the City Manager, asked the City Council to begin planning to move into the 5th 3rd Bank building. Basically, the County Commissioners plan to purchase the building for $418,000. They will then sell it to the city as a lease-to-own option with no interest. During the lease period, all maintenance and repairs would be the responsibility of the city.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Laguna Woods shooting - live: Churchgoers ‘hogtied’ shooter with power cord after one killed and five injured

One person is dead, four others are “critically” wounded and another person has “minor” injuries after a gunman opened fire inside a church in southern California on Sunday afternoon.Emergency dispatchers received a call of a shooting inside Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods at 1.26pm PT on 15 May, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office .All victims are adults and have been admitted to area hospitals.A suspect, described by police as an Asian man in his 60s, was detained at the scene and two handguns have been recovered.The church in Laguna Woods – a city of roughly 16,000 people...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Laguna Woods shooting: One dead and four critically wounded in attack at church

One person has been killed and five others have been wounded at a shooting at a church in Orange County, California, according to police.“We have detained one person and have recovered a weapon that may be involved,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) announced on Twitter on Sunday.All the victims are adults, and four were “critically wounded” and rushed to the hospital, the OCSO said. The 911 call about the shooting at the Geneva Presbyterian Church went out at 1.26pm, according to police.The shooting occured in the city of Laguna Woods, about 45 miles southeast of Los Angeles, an...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy