One arrested for sexual abuse of a child

Pictured, from left to right is Paul Rayburn, Executive Director at The Well STEAM and Literacy Center, Andrew Klein General Manager of Industrial Oils Unlimited, and Dustin Brown Business Development Representative of Industrial Oils Unlimited. Industrial Oils Unlimited, LLC has been manufacturing high performance lubricants for the agricultural, industrial, manufacturing, metalworking, heavy equipment, and energy industries since 1970. With their Pampa distribution hub, Industrial Oils have provided it’s products and technical expertise to the greater Texas Panhandle and Western Oklahoma for the past 18 years. “We couldn’t be more excited than we are now being able to invest in the youth of our community.” Says Andrew Klein. “The Well has proven to help light that spark in our local kids, bringing an interest in the Sciences, Engineering, and Technologies that will provide a strong future generation for companies such as our own.” The Well offers a number of summer courses for that purpose and has a robotics competition season geared toward middle and high school students. They also offer to help supplement a family’s home-schooling. “We do a lot of home-school support,” Rayburn said. “We offer classes and programs to help supplement whatever home-school parents are doing. That might be math, reading, science or writing. But we spend a lot of hours during the day supplementing home-school.” For more information parents can visit their Facebook page or call 806-486-1971.

PAMPA, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO