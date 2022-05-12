ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pampa, TX

One arrested for sexual abuse of a child

By Staff Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article• Yimi Arroyo, 49, Pampa, was arrested by Pampa Police Department for sexual abuse of a child- continuous victim under 14 (x2). • Tausha Nicole...

One arrested for aggravated robbery

• Jin Zicheng, 23, San Gabriel, Calif. was arrested by Gray County Sheriff’s Office for possession of marijuana greater than five pounds and less than/equal to 50 pounds. • Luis Cano, 37, Pampa, was arrested by Pampa Police Department for aggravated robbery. • Bradley Davis, 29, Pampa, was arrested...
PAMPA, TX
Gray County Commissioners Court to meet Monday

The Gray County Commissioners Court will meet Monday morning at 9 a.m. in the Second Floor Courtroom in the Gray County Courthouse, located at 205 N. Russell. After the opening formalities, the following items are on the agenda:. • Consider Minutes of the Previous Meeting. • Pay Bills as Approved...
GRAY COUNTY, TX
City of Pampa Awarded Downtown Revitalization Grant

The City of Pampa has been awarded a grant in the amount of $350,000 from the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) for the purpose of improving downtown area. The Tx CDBG (Community Development Block Grant) Downtown Revitalization Program funds infrastructure improvements to address conditions of deterioration in applicant communities’ downtown or main street areas. The grant program is run by the TDA with Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) funding. Cities with populations under 50,000 in the State of Texas are eligible to apply and allowable improvements include: sidewalks and lighting, water and/or sewer lines, road construction to include curb & gutter and related drainage, etc. The grant maximum is currently $350,000.
PAMPA, TX
Honor graduates of Pampa High School Class of 2022 Announced

Twenty-five students ranked in the top ten percent of the Class of 2022, two students have earned the distinction of Superintendent Scholar, and four students have earned an Associate Degree from Clarendon College. To be an honor graduate, a student is required to be in the top 10 percent of...
PAMPA, TX
Industrial Oils Unlimited make donation to The Well STEM Learning Center

Pictured, from left to right is Paul Rayburn, Executive Director at The Well STEAM and Literacy Center, Andrew Klein General Manager of Industrial Oils Unlimited, and Dustin Brown Business Development Representative of Industrial Oils Unlimited. Industrial Oils Unlimited, LLC has been manufacturing high performance lubricants for the agricultural, industrial, manufacturing, metalworking, heavy equipment, and energy industries since 1970. With their Pampa distribution hub, Industrial Oils have provided it’s products and technical expertise to the greater Texas Panhandle and Western Oklahoma for the past 18 years. “We couldn’t be more excited than we are now being able to invest in the youth of our community.” Says Andrew Klein. “The Well has proven to help light that spark in our local kids, bringing an interest in the Sciences, Engineering, and Technologies that will provide a strong future generation for companies such as our own.” The Well offers a number of summer courses for that purpose and has a robotics competition season geared toward middle and high school students. They also offer to help supplement a family’s home-schooling. “We do a lot of home-school support,” Rayburn said. “We offer classes and programs to help supplement whatever home-school parents are doing. That might be math, reading, science or writing. But we spend a lot of hours during the day supplementing home-school.” For more information parents can visit their Facebook page or call 806-486-1971.
PAMPA, TX

