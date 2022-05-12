How Well Do You Know Someone? One Question is All You Need

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I have a neurotypical 4-year-old boy, an only child. He is a great kid and we have loads of fun together! However, I find reading with him really hard. He talks the whole time, sometimes about something tangentially related to the book (I guess) but mostly not. “But Mommy, there could be a train that would come and take a monster away and it would ride a skateboard and just jump so high into the air and land with a baby” annnnnnd my brain is coming apart at the seams. I completely understand that it is my duty to have these nonsensical conversations with him (oh, and we do), but I’m still looking for suggestions on how to revamp our reading together, maybe try to actively work on his ability to focus a little? (Or is that ridiculous?) Interactive books (seek-and-find, that sort of thing) work just fine, but what I really want is a way to get him interested in the idea and structure of stories—that there is a plot arc and characters and we want to find out what happens. I’d therefore be particularly grateful for specific books or ways of identifying books that might help with this. For what it’s worth, I’ve tried asking my local librarian this question and she seemed to just grab a bunch of books that are popular. Fair enough, but I’m still really interested in another perspective. I know I’m not reading enough with him because I’m plain avoiding it, and I know we need some kind of low-key (I’m so. tired.) shared-pleasure activity. It feels like reading should in theory be able to be that.

KIDS ・ 1 DAY AGO