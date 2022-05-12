ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

How Can I Find Out If An Indiana Neighborhood Is Safe?

By Leslie Morgan
 4 days ago
Over the course of my adult life, I have moved nine times. Most of those times, I know nothing about the neighborhood. I tried, each time, to gather important info for my move, but sometimes I wish I had researched a little more. My move to Tennessee was the...

wdrb.com

Southern Indiana boy making a difference one lawn at a time

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 11-year-old in southern Indiana is making a difference one lawn at a time. He's mowing lawns for people in need, and he's doing it all for free. Landen Smith is motivated to mow 50 yards in Austin, Indiana and other nearby communities by the end of the summer to reach a goal set by a national nonprofit.
AUSTIN, IN
KISS 106

Indiana’s Patoka Lake Sunset Wine Cruises Return This June

If you love being on the water, sunsets, and wine, then a trip to Patoka Lake this summer should be something you'll want to make happen. Patoka Lake is the second-largest reservoir in the U.S. state of Indiana. It spans three different counties in Southern Indiana. The lake is a beautiful to swim, boat, camp, fish, and more. One cool thing that Patoka Lake has to offer during the summer is a nice date night or girls' night out with a sunset wine cruise.
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

Unique & Luxurious Shipping Container Hotel Coming To Indiana

A new unique hotel will be opening in Indiana this year that is unlike any hotel you've probably ever stayed in before. We have featured several unique lodging destinations in Indiana throughout the years. It's always cool to break away from the norm when you're on vacation and stay someplace memorable that is unlike the average hotel. That's why places like Airbnb have become such a hit over the past few years. Well, now we can add another unique place to stay in Indiana that you just might want to experience for yourself.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Severe storm chances Sunday for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – A cold front moves through Sunday that will bring even more chances to see severe weather in Indiana. The first part of Sunday will be dry and pleasant. Partly cloudy skies start to build in my 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Sunday night storms. Sunday evening rain becomes...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Recess Should Be Mandatory in Schools in Indiana and Kentucky [OPINION]

Georgia Passes 'Mandatory Recess Law' for School Children. Last night before bed, I was poking around Facebook to see what all I missed. A friend is turning 52 - LIKE. Another friend had a baby - LOVE. And then I saw it. The Today Show posted a story about Georgia passing a law that makes it mandatory for K-5 students to have unstructured playtime during a school day.
INDIANA STATE
14news.com

Deadline looms for water and energy bill assistance in Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The deadline is approaching to apply for water and energy bill help in Indiana. It’s a program through the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority. Households earning less than 60 percent of the state median income may qualify. People can apply until Monday at 4...
EVANSVILLE, IN
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Indiana Restaurant Has Food So Good You’ll Think You’re At Grandma’s House

One Indiana restaurant will immediately remind you of your Grandmother's kitchen as soon as you walk in the swinging screen porch door and we tried it. Here's what we thought. Nashville, Indiana that is! Angel here and this past weekend Joe and I celebrated our wedding anniversary by hoping in the SUV and heading to Brown County. The best way I can describe it is to say it is like a shrunken version of Gatlinburg at a much slower pace. It has lots of little shops and restaurants and you basically park and walk to wherever you want to go. It was absolutely beautiful. Before we left I was talking to my friend Robin and she told me we had to try a place called The Heavenly Biscuit. The minute we walked in the doors I turned to Joe and said "Oh my goodness this smells like my Grandmother's kitchen." Now that is a huge compliment.
NASHVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Did You Know You Can Take a Romantic Gondola Ride In Downtown Indianapolis?

Typically when you think of gondolas you probably picture Venice, Italy with waterways, and light music playing. Well did you know you can get a similar experience in Indiana?. Old World Gondoliers in Indianapolis host gondola rides every summer. They host the gondola rides in the canal in downtown Indianapolis. They are officially back for their 2022 season too, so if you're planning a trip to Indianapolis soon, they'll make a great stop! Maybe you're thinking of proposing? Or maybe you just want to make a little romantic gesture for that special someone!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wdrb.com

Police investigating death in southern Indiana

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating a death in Jefferson County, Indiana. Officers responded to a business on State Road 256 at 1:10 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, according to a Facebook post by the Jefferson County Indiana Sheriff's Office. From there, they went to a home on West...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Fire at Huntington’s iconic Pizza Junction

Huntington, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Huntington’s iconic restaurant, Pizza Junction, went up in flames Friday afternoon. The fire started while the restaurant was open, but everyone was able to escape without any injuries. It’s a gut punch for our community. Huntington Mayor Richard Strick. Huntington Mayor...
HUNTINGTON, IN
WOWO News

Roaming buffalo corralled in Noble County

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The Noble County Sheriff’s Department says have have corralled several buffalo that were on the loose in the county on Friday. Deputies were working on corralling the loose buffalo that were in the Rome City and Wolcottville area.
NOBLE COUNTY, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Adult-Only Nights at Indiana Waterpark are a Can’t Miss

An Indiana waterpark is hosting adults-only nights where you can have all the fun you want, kid-free. You're never too old to be a kid again (in some cases). Especially when it comes to having some fun during the summer. When you think about summer fun, you typically try to find things that the kids would enjoy. Let's take waterparks for example. We have several here in Indiana. The closest to our area is Splashin' Safari. You might have some fun in the process with the family, but sometimes you might feel as if you could have a little more fun if you didn't have to keep an eye on the kids, you know...the responsible adult stuff. However, one Indiana waterpark is offering you an adults-only, after-hours adventure that you might not want to pass up...oh and by the way, adult beverages are involved too!
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Suffer the Children: Indian Boarding Schools in Indiana

WABASH, Ind.–From 1819 to 1969, the U.S. federal government operated boarding schools for American-Indian children. A new report from the Dept. of the Interior says those schools were meant to erode Indian culture and retrain Native children in European ways. Two of those schools were in Indiana. The Dept....
INDIANA STATE
My 105.3 WJLT plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

