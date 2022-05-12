ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, MN

Bicyclist Seriously Injured In Northfield

By Kim David
 4 days ago
Northfield, MN (KROC AM News) - A bicyclist was seriously injured Wednesday night after being hit by a car in Northfield. The incident...

ID of Rochester Man Killed in Motorcycle Wreck Released

Eyota, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol has released the name of the Rochester man who was killed Thursday evening in a collision involving his motorcycle and a semi-truck. 49-year-old Bret Christopherson was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash on Highway 42 in Eyota. The State Patrol...
MN State Patrol Completes Rollout of Body Cameras

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota State Patrol is now fully equipped with body cameras. The statewide rollout of the body camera project began on December 1st. During the project, the Minnesota State Patrol installed 644 in-car camera systems and issued body-worn cameras to 613 sworn members of the patrol and 92 non-sworn members. Body-worn cameras have also been issued to commercial vehicle inspectors and capitol security officers. In total, it issued 705 body cameras and 1,349 camera systems over the last five months.
2 Two Men Gunned Down at North Minneapolis Intersection

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in Minneapolis are investigating a double murder. A news release says officers responded to a report of gunfire near a busy intersection in North Minneapolis around 3:45 PM and found two men had been shot. One of the men was already deceased and the other man died at the scene while emergency responders were attempting lifesaving efforts.
Cloquet Area Fire District Announced Arson K-9 Has Passed Away

The Northland received sad news Wednesday when Cloquet Area Fire District announced that they had un expectedly lost one of their own earlier in the week. Not only did they lose an important member of their team, but also a cherished member of the community. Arson K-9 Wish had provided the department with nine years of dedicated service before passing way Monday.
Remains Found in Swamp Believed to be Missing Mankato Woman

Eagle Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - It appears the search for a missing Mankato woman may be over. The Blue Earth Sheriff's Office this afternoon reported that a body believed to be that of Nayawour "Sunday" Chuol was found around 9 o'clock this morning. The Sheriff's Office says the discovery was made by a citizen in a canoe searching in a swamp north of Highway 14 in the Eagle Lake area.
Man Killed by Toppled Grain Bin During Storm in Central Minnesota

Lake Lillian, MN (KROC-AM News) - The severe storms that have pounded sections of Minnesota this week are now blamed for at least two deaths. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says a man was killed on Thursday when a grain bin apparently collapsed on him. A news release says deputies were dispatched to a rural property just west of the town of Lake Lillian around 7 PM after the Sheriff's Office received a report of a missing person in the area where a large grain bin had been blown over during a thunderstorm. Around the same time, the National Weather Service received a report of wind gusts exceeding 70 mph in nearby Willmar.
Watch for Highly Invasive Jumping Worms in MN

MINNEAPOLIS -- As you get out and start working on your yard and in your garden, you are being advised to watch for the highly invasive jumping worms. The worms can damage the soil and gardens. They have spread across several Midwestern states, including here in Minnesota. So far there...
Rochester Woman Chases People With A Knife

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester woman accused of chasing three people with a knife is now facing two felony assault charges. The incident happened last October. According to the criminal complaint, 24-year-old Christiana Tate and one of the three female victims got into an argument “about her on again, off again boyfriend. “ He was with the victim at the time.
Fire Destroys Rural Faribault Garage

The Faribault Fire Department was very busy this morning with a number of calls following lightning strikes. Firefighters were extinguishing some brush that caught fire after a tree was struck in a rural area southeast of town when a call came in not far from there about a garage struck by lightning.
Heavy Rain, Large Hail Reported In Parts Of SE Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Storm cells developed in the Faribault/Owatonna area around 7:00 am Wednesday and slowly began moving east/northeast. They also began growing in size and intensity and were soon covering an area from Faribault to Rochester and north to Cannon Falls and over to the Mississippi River.
Huskies’ Grad Named Owatonna Teacher of the Year

The Owatonna Education Association named its Teacher of the Year honoree at a banquet on May 11. Out of a group of six finalists, Andrew Malo, received the honor. Malo, an Owatonna High School graduate, is a Spanish and World Languages teacher at Owatonna Middle School. The other finalists included...
KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

