Redux Contemporary Art Center presents the debut solo exhibition of Shelby Corso, on view now through May 21. Even further beyond thought — is the sky I watched as a child. With Love, from Earth is composed of paintings, drawings, and sculptures, which are thoughtfully grouped together to describe the experience of being an inhabitant of and a witness to life on planet Earth. The show was curated by Julia Harmon.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO