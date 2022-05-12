ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart, IN

Man hurt by gunfire on Prairie Street in Elkhart

By Jon Zimney
95.3 MNC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice in Elkhart are looking for a suspect in a shooting. The victim was shot in...

www.953mnc.com

Comments / 3

Related
WOWO News

Fatal Saturday afternoon crash in Kosciusko County

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash west of Syracuse Saturday afternoon. Authorities say that a 41-year-old Milford man was driving a 2017 Ford C-Max westbound on CR 1300 N. For an unknown reason, he crossed the center line, left the south side of the roadway and struck a fence. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WNDU

One dead, child injured in crash in Jefferson Township

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead and a 5-year-old is injured after a rollover crash in Jefferson Township, west of Milford. Crews were sent to C.R. 1350 N. Friday afternoon for reports of a single-vehicle crash. The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Marie Anglemyer of Nappanee.
MILFORD, IN
WNDU

UPDATE: Victims identified in South Bend double homicide

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police have identified the victims in an overnight double homicide investigation in South Bend. Police identified 32-year-old Eric Johnson and 25-year-old Annaliese Matson as the victims. Just after midnight, officers were sent to the area of W Jefferson Blvd. and S Wellington St. near La...
SOUTH BEND, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elkhart, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Elkhart, IN
Crime & Safety
abc57.com

13-year-old damages home while driving friend’s car

MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- A 13-year-old girl was taken into custody after she borrowed the car of a friend to go on a ‘joy ride,’ and backed into a house, according to Mishawaka Police. Around 2 p.m. Thursday, police were called to the 400 block of E 10th Street.
MISHAWAKA, IN
inkfreenews.com

Two Injured In Syracuse Crash

SYRACUSE — Two people, both occupants of a dump truck, owned by Dynamic Landscaping, were transported to Goshen Hospital. The driver and passenger reportedly complained of head and/or neck pain. The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. today, Saturday, May 14, at North Indiana Avenue (SR 13) and Elkhart County South County Line Road, just north of Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, IN
SCDNReports

Man with Gun: Small Indiana Neighborhood Evacuated

Man with Gun: Small Indiana Neighborhood EvacuatedSCDN Graphics Dept. Deputies were dispatched to a person shooting in the direction of a neighbor on Bridgeton Road just south of Rockville. After arriving Deputies along with Rockville police Officers established a perimeter around the suspect's residence. Deputies and Officers then notified immediate neighbors of the situation and they were asked to move to safety.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Abc 57 News
abc57.com

Couple injured when their motorcycles collide

CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- A husband and wife traveling on their motorcycles crashed when they got too close, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a crash between two motorcycles on Conrad Road on Friday afternoon. The investigation found a woman and her husband were riding...
CASS COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Fourteen-year-old killed in Niles shooting

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A homicide investigation is underway after a teenager was shot to death in Niles. Police responded to Arbor Trails apartments in the 1600 block of North 5th Street shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday. They found a 14-year-old with at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to Lakeland Medical Center, but did not survive his injuries.
NILES, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNDU

UPDATE: South Bend Police identify victim in Huey Street shooting

UPDATE: The South Bend Police Department has identified the victim of Thursday night’s shooting on Huey Street as Johnnie Lee Johnson, 53, of South Bend. Johnson was pronounced dead shortly after officers and medics arrived on scene. Johnson’s family has been notified. His autopsy is scheduled for Saturday.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Elkhart man killed in motorcycle crash

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is dead after a crash in Elkhart County on Thursday. Billy Joiner, 67, was driving on Old U.S. Hwy 33 near Tower Rd., when his motorcycle collided into the back of a pick-up truck stopped in heavy traffic. Joiner was transported to Elkhart General...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Intoxicated man arrested for firing gun at his home

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- A man was arrested after allegedly firing a firearm during an altercation at his home, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, deputies responded to the home of Timothy Peet for repots of a man shooting a firearm and threatening the occupants of his home, reports said.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Big drug raid on Randolph Street in South Bend

The South Bend Police Department’s Strategic Focus Unit recovered a large amount of illegal drugs, as well as several firearms, from a home near a local school. After executing a search warrant in the 1300 block of Randolph Street, on Thursday, May 12, officers recovered more than six pounds of raw marijuana, nearly 12 pounds of THC edibles and other paraphernalia and three guns.
SOUTH BEND, IN
SCDNReports

Dead Man Found by Indiana Road Workers

Dead Man Found by Indiana Road WorkersSCDN Graphics Department. The Indiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash involving a motorcycle located on the entrance ramp from US 231 to southbound Interstate 65 in Crown Point.
CROWN POINT, IN
abc57.com

Nappanee Police looking for person, vehicle

NAPPANEE, Ind. – The Nappanee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person and vehicle in the above photo. If you have any information, please contact police via Facebook Messenger or by calling 574-773-4111.
NAPPANEE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy