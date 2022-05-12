Man hurt by gunfire on Prairie Street in Elkhart

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash west of Syracuse Saturday afternoon. Authorities say that a 41-year-old Milford man was driving a 2017 Ford C-Max westbound on CR 1300 N. For an unknown reason, he crossed the center line, left the south side of the roadway and struck a fence. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
One person was hurt in a chain-reaction four-vehicle crash on Lake Shore Drive in Elkhart County. The collision happened around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, when a 19-year-old man from Jasper went off the road east of County Road 4 and hit a mailbox and the side of a second vehicle.
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead and a 5-year-old is injured after a rollover crash in Jefferson Township, west of Milford. Crews were sent to C.R. 1350 N. Friday afternoon for reports of a single-vehicle crash. The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Marie Anglemyer of Nappanee.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police have identified the victims in an overnight double homicide investigation in South Bend. Police identified 32-year-old Eric Johnson and 25-year-old Annaliese Matson as the victims. Just after midnight, officers were sent to the area of W Jefferson Blvd. and S Wellington St. near La...
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- A 13-year-old girl was taken into custody after she borrowed the car of a friend to go on a ‘joy ride,’ and backed into a house, according to Mishawaka Police. Around 2 p.m. Thursday, police were called to the 400 block of E 10th Street.
SYRACUSE — Two people, both occupants of a dump truck, owned by Dynamic Landscaping, were transported to Goshen Hospital. The driver and passenger reportedly complained of head and/or neck pain. The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. today, Saturday, May 14, at North Indiana Avenue (SR 13) and Elkhart County South County Line Road, just north of Syracuse.
Man with Gun: Small Indiana Neighborhood EvacuatedSCDN Graphics Dept. Deputies were dispatched to a person shooting in the direction of a neighbor on Bridgeton Road just south of Rockville. After arriving Deputies along with Rockville police Officers established a perimeter around the suspect's residence. Deputies and Officers then notified immediate neighbors of the situation and they were asked to move to safety.
UPDATE FROM SOUTH BEND POLICE: The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a double homicide that led to an overnight response from our SWAT Team. Around 12:15 am on Saturday, officers were called to the area of Jefferson and Wellington (LaSalle Park Homes) on reports of...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been arrested after five people were injured in a crash in South Bend. It happened last Sunday, May 8, at the intersection of Kern Road and Miami Road. Police say Noel Ordoñez-Dominguez, who was driving a red Nissan Rogue, blew through a...
CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- A husband and wife traveling on their motorcycles crashed when they got too close, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a crash between two motorcycles on Conrad Road on Friday afternoon. The investigation found a woman and her husband were riding...
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A homicide investigation is underway after a teenager was shot to death in Niles. Police responded to Arbor Trails apartments in the 1600 block of North 5th Street shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday. They found a 14-year-old with at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to Lakeland Medical Center, but did not survive his injuries.
UPDATE: The South Bend Police Department has identified the victim of Thursday night’s shooting on Huey Street as Johnnie Lee Johnson, 53, of South Bend. Johnson was pronounced dead shortly after officers and medics arrived on scene. Johnson’s family has been notified. His autopsy is scheduled for Saturday.
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is dead after a crash in Elkhart County on Thursday. Billy Joiner, 67, was driving on Old U.S. Hwy 33 near Tower Rd., when his motorcycle collided into the back of a pick-up truck stopped in heavy traffic. Joiner was transported to Elkhart General...
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- A man was arrested after allegedly firing a firearm during an altercation at his home, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, deputies responded to the home of Timothy Peet for repots of a man shooting a firearm and threatening the occupants of his home, reports said.
The South Bend Police Department’s Strategic Focus Unit recovered a large amount of illegal drugs, as well as several firearms, from a home near a local school. After executing a search warrant in the 1300 block of Randolph Street, on Thursday, May 12, officers recovered more than six pounds of raw marijuana, nearly 12 pounds of THC edibles and other paraphernalia and three guns.
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- A vehicle on US 20 entered a construction zone, struck a vehicle, lost its tire, which struck a third vehicle, then crossed two lanes of traffic before coming to a rest, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to US 20 just...
Dead Man Found by Indiana Road WorkersSCDN Graphics Department. The Indiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash involving a motorcycle located on the entrance ramp from US 231 to southbound Interstate 65 in Crown Point.
NAPPANEE, Ind. – The Nappanee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person and vehicle in the above photo. If you have any information, please contact police via Facebook Messenger or by calling 574-773-4111.
