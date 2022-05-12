Man hurt by gunfire on Prairie Street in Elkhart

Man with Gun: Small Indiana Neighborhood EvacuatedSCDN Graphics Dept. Deputies were dispatched to a person shooting in the direction of a neighbor on Bridgeton Road just south of Rockville. After arriving Deputies along with Rockville police Officers established a perimeter around the suspect's residence. Deputies and Officers then notified immediate neighbors of the situation and they were asked to move to safety.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO