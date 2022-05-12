ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, MN

Bicyclist Seriously Injured In Northfield

By Kim David
 4 days ago
Northfield, MN (KROC AM News) - A bicyclist was seriously injured Wednesday night after being hit by a car in Northfield. The incident...

Twin Cities Police Chase Ends in Deadly Crash

Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - A police chase in the Twin Cities this morning ended with a fatal crash. The Brooklyn Park Police Department says its officers were alerted about 7:20 AM that the driver of a vehicle had fled from police in nearby Osseo and was last seen headed toward Brooklyn Park. Moments later, the Brooklyn Park Lease Department was notified that the suspect vehicle had smashed into another vehicle at the intersection of two four-lane roadways near the border of the two cities.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Detour Begins For Highway 60 – Zumbro Falls to Highway 52

Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News) - A detour will go into effect Monday on a well-traveled east-west Highway in southeastern Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says crews are scheduled to begin replacing culverts as part of the Highway 60 resurfacing and reconstruction project between Highway 52 and Zumbro Falls. The work involves culverts west of Wabasha County Road 3 at Zumbro Falls.
ZUMBRO FALLS, MN
Minnesota Man Killed in Motorcycle Wreck

Benson, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man was killed in a motorcycle crash in west-central Minnesota Thursday night. The Minnesota State Patrol reports a motorcycle was traveling north on Highway 29 at 60th Street south of Benson when it lost control and entered the ditch around 8:15 p.m. The...
BENSON, MN
Two Kayakers Rescued From Mississippi River in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Two kayakers were rescued from the Mississippi River in St. Cloud Saturday. The St. Cloud Fire Department says they responded to a call of two kayakers in distress just south of the Beaver Island Boat Launch around 6:00 p.m. Authorities say they helped the first kayaker and her dog get off a nearby island where they had taken shelter.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MnDOT Orders Inspections After Excavator Hits I-90 Bridges

The State Patrol says motorists can expect some traffic delays along I-90 in Winona County because of a crash involving a semi-truck. A preliminary report indicates the truck was hauling heavy equipment north on Highway 76 and was passing under I-90 when the excavator being transported by the truck struck the bottoms of both the eastbound and westbound freeway bridges. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, which occurred about 12:20 this afternoon.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
Remains Found in Swamp Believed to be Missing Mankato Woman

Eagle Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - It appears the search for a missing Mankato woman may be over. The Blue Earth Sheriff's Office this afternoon reported that a body believed to be that of Nayawour "Sunday" Chuol was found around 9 o'clock this morning. The Sheriff's Office says the discovery was made by a citizen in a canoe searching in a swamp north of Highway 14 in the Eagle Lake area.
MANKATO, MN
(UPDATED) Young victims of Western Wisconsin Fire Identified

Barron, WI (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in western Wisconsin have identified the victims of an early morning fire. A news release from the Barron County Sheriff's Office says two young children were pulled from a burning home after emergency responders received a 911 call just before 3:30 a.m. reporting that a house in the City of Barron was on fire. The children, identified as 5-year-old Emily Albee and 6-year-old Connor Albee, were transported to the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Eau Claire Wisconsin where they were pronounced dead as a result of injuries suffered in the fire. Their father, 44-year-old Donald Albee, was later found deceased inside the house.
BARRON, WI
Man Killed by Toppled Grain Bin During Storm in Central Minnesota

Lake Lillian, MN (KROC-AM News) - The severe storms that have pounded sections of Minnesota this week are now blamed for at least two deaths. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says a man was killed on Thursday when a grain bin apparently collapsed on him. A news release says deputies were dispatched to a rural property just west of the town of Lake Lillian around 7 PM after the Sheriff's Office received a report of a missing person in the area where a large grain bin had been blown over during a thunderstorm. Around the same time, the National Weather Service received a report of wind gusts exceeding 70 mph in nearby Willmar.
LAKE LILLIAN, MN
Highway 14 Lane Closures Between Owatonna and Dodge Center

The new Highway 14 between Owatonna and Dodge Center opened on November 9, 2021. Motorists will encounter some lane closures over the next six to eight weeks as shoulder work takes place. A news release from the Minnesota Department of Transportation states, "Temporary right-lane closures are ongoing to complete shoulder...
DODGE CENTER, MN
Accidents
Public Safety
Rochester Woman Chases People With A Knife

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester woman accused of chasing three people with a knife is now facing two felony assault charges. The incident happened last October. According to the criminal complaint, 24-year-old Christiana Tate and one of the three female victims got into an argument “about her on again, off again boyfriend. “ He was with the victim at the time.
ROCHESTER, MN
Fire Destroys Rural Faribault Garage

The Faribault Fire Department was very busy this morning with a number of calls following lightning strikes. Firefighters were extinguishing some brush that caught fire after a tree was struck in a rural area southeast of town when a call came in not far from there about a garage struck by lightning.
FARIBAULT, MN
Heavy Rain, Large Hail Reported In Parts Of SE Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Storm cells developed in the Faribault/Owatonna area around 7:00 am Wednesday and slowly began moving east/northeast. They also began growing in size and intensity and were soon covering an area from Faribault to Rochester and north to Cannon Falls and over to the Mississippi River.
FARIBAULT, MN
Habitual Rochester DUI Offender Given Chance to Avoid Prison

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester woman with a history of DUI offenses is being given a chance to avoid a prison sentence for her most recent conviction. 35-year-old Arek Chuor was given a stayed prison sentence of 42 months for her conviction on a felony DUI charge stemming from her arrest last September. The judge in the case also ordered her to spend 70 days in jail with work-release privileges after 147 days of electronic home monitoring. Chuor will also be on probation for seven years, during which she faces the possibility of having to serve the prison sentence if she violates the terms of her probation.
ROCHESTER, MN
MN State Patrol Completes Rollout of Body Cameras

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota State Patrol is now fully equipped with body cameras. The statewide rollout of the body camera project began on December 1st. During the project, the Minnesota State Patrol installed 644 in-car camera systems and issued body-worn cameras to 613 sworn members of the patrol and 92 non-sworn members. Body-worn cameras have also been issued to commercial vehicle inspectors and capitol security officers. In total, it issued 705 body cameras and 1,349 camera systems over the last five months.
MINNESOTA STATE
