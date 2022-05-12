ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Pilot dead after plane crashes at Athens airport

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
ATHENS, Ga. — Officials are investigating a plane crash at Athens-Ben Epps Airport, Athens-Clarke County Police Department confirmed.

Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln learned the pilot flying the plane died after crashing into a heavily wooded area, according to Athens-Clarke County Fire and Emergency Services Batallion Chief Nate Moss.

Moss said the pilot took off shortly before 7 p.m. and began experiencing mechanical issues.

He radioed to the tower for help, but to no avail.

The plane crashed in a wooded area near the intersection of Cherokee Road and Buddy Christian Way, Moss said.

Officials have not identified the pilot, nor the size of the plane he was flying.

