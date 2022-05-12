ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockdale County, GA

Rockdale County deputy hit, killed by 16-year-old driver while he directed traffic

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A Rockdale County sheriff’s deputy has died after being hit by a car while directing traffic, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputy Walter Jenkins, 54, was directing traffic on Georgia Hwy. 138 at Hwy. 912 around 9:30 p.m. when he was hit by a silver Kia Sportage.

Georgia State Patrol says the car was being driven by a 16-year-old girl.

GSP said the teenager drove into the intersection where Jenkins was directing traffic and hit him with the front of her car. He was wearing a reflective vest while standing in the intersection.

Jenkins was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Just before 2 a.m., the office said Jenkins’ body was being taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for an autopsy by a police escort.

The sheriff’s office said that the teenage driver stayed on the scene. There is no word on if she will face any charges.

GSP says the accident is still under investigation.

