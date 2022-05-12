2022 Audi E-Tron GT Review: Striking the Right Balance

Back in March 2020, just mere days before the world shut down, I was touring Mercedes-Benz's secret Holy Halls. These unmarked warehouses in an undisclosed location in Stuttgart, Germany, hold hundreds of treasures, the rarest and coolest cars in the brand's collection that are either too special for or just won't fit in the massive public Mercedes-Benz Museum. Among the dozens of Formula 1 cars, irreplaceable prototypes, Popemobiles and other jaw-dropping automobiles sat one of the only two 1955 300SLR Uhlenhaut Coupes ever to exist, with the other residing in the museum. (The only reason I got the above photo is because I smartly brought my film camera, as modern tech isn't allowed inside due to geotagging.) In an unprecedented turn of events, that exact car may have just been sold for a record-breaking $142 million.
Comments / 0