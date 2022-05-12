2022 Audi E-Tron GT Review: Striking the Right Balance

CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Apple's MacBook Air line has always been popular, but previously you usually had to decide between performance and portability. When the M1-powered model came out, that was no longer the case and if you've been waiting to pick one up for yourself this is a great time to do it. Amazon has the 2020 MacBook Air on sale for just $850 when you add it to your cart. The additional $100 discount at checkout (which brings it to $850) only applies to the gold model.

