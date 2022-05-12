Meyer leads Baxter girls at Iowa Star Conference meet

Abbie Meyer

STATE CENTER — Three of Baxter’s girls golf members played in their first high school 18-hole tournament on Monday.

The Bolts competed in the Iowa Star Conference tournament at the par 72 Lincoln Valley Golf Course, and Baxter finished fifth in the seven-team field.

Don Bosco won the team title with a 439 and Tripoli was second with a 452. The rest of the field included North Tama (470), GMG (499), Baxter (508), Riceville (522) and Colo-NESCO (538).

Allison Colyn

Abbie Meyer, Karlee Koehler and Leah Shanks made their 18-hole debuts.

Meyer led the Bolts with a 119. She finished 14th overall and was one stroke off an all-conference honor. The top 10 golfers in the tournament earn all-conference status.

Allison Colyn shot a 120 for Baxter and the other two counting scores came from Koehler (130) and Kinley Beathards (career-best 139).

Calleah Frink (144) and Shanks (153) turned in non-counting scores.

Don Bosco’s Lakota Moses was the meet medalist with a 97. Lauren Funk shot a 99 as the meet runner-up.