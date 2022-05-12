ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baxter, IA

Meyer leads Baxter girls at Iowa Star Conference meet

By Troy Hyde
Newton Daily News
Newton Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aKnm3_0fbREioi00
Abbie Meyer

STATE CENTER — Three of Baxter’s girls golf members played in their first high school 18-hole tournament on Monday.

The Bolts competed in the Iowa Star Conference tournament at the par 72 Lincoln Valley Golf Course, and Baxter finished fifth in the seven-team field.

Don Bosco won the team title with a 439 and Tripoli was second with a 452. The rest of the field included North Tama (470), GMG (499), Baxter (508), Riceville (522) and Colo-NESCO (538).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eL3d3_0fbREioi00
Allison Colyn

Abbie Meyer, Karlee Koehler and Leah Shanks made their 18-hole debuts.

Meyer led the Bolts with a 119. She finished 14th overall and was one stroke off an all-conference honor. The top 10 golfers in the tournament earn all-conference status.

Allison Colyn shot a 120 for Baxter and the other two counting scores came from Koehler (130) and Kinley Beathards (career-best 139).

Calleah Frink (144) and Shanks (153) turned in non-counting scores.

Don Bosco’s Lakota Moses was the meet medalist with a 97. Lauren Funk shot a 99 as the meet runner-up.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
State Center, IA
City
Baxter, IA
City
Riceville, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
Baxter, IA
Sports
City
Lincoln, IA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gmg#Colo Nesco
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Newton Daily News

Newton Daily News

Newton, IA
587
Followers
151
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Newton Daily News

Comments / 0

Community Policy