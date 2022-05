The body of a man found yesterday in one part of Lackawanna County has been identified. The Lackawanna County Coroner says it was 40 year old Nathan Figueroa who was found in a wooded area off the Morgan Highway yesterday morning by DPW crews. A death investigation continues and officials are also waiting for toxicology tests to be returned to determine the cause of death. Anyone with information is asked to contact Scranton Police.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO