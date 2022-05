Smallville 5K and 1 mile events set for June 18

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The postal carriers in Hutchinson brought in $675 in monetary donations and 10,791 pounds of food in the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive on Saturday. That was a lot less than their pre-COVID numbers, but they were not able to put bags in the mailboxes this year, because they didn't know far enough ahead that they were going to be able to do the event.

