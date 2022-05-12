ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Special election for Rep. Tom Reed's seat likely will be in late July or early August

By Neal Simon, Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin
 4 days ago

U.S. Rep. Tom Reed's abrupt resignation from Congress ensures there will be a special election to fill the Corning Republican's 23rd Congressional District seat later this year, probably in late July or early August.

The timing of Reed's resignation, which he announced on the House floor Tuesday after nearly a dozen years in office, was critical to triggering the special election.

Had Reed resigned on July 1 or later , no special election would have taken place. The seat would have remained vacant until a new Congress is seated in January 2023.

Gov. Kathy Hochul will set special election date

According to the New York state Board of Elections, Gov. Kathy Hochul has 10 days from the date of Reed's resignation, May 10, to issue a proclamation for a special election in the 23rd District.

According to New York state election law, the special election can’t take place earlier than 70 days from Hochul's proclamation or later than 80 days from the governor’s order.

Hochul's office offered no hint to when the governor will issue the proclamation.

"We have not yet received the Congressman’s resignation but when we do the Governor will call a special election as required by law," said Matt Janiszewski, an Upstate press secretary for Hochul.

A state Board of Elections official said Hochul has a varied track record when it comes to issuing proclamations for special elections, with some coming within a day or two of a vacancy and others not issued until nearly 10 had days passed.

If Hochul took 10 days in this instance and the special election were set for 80 days later, the vote would be held during the second week of August.

A special election in August would run almost concurrently with the congressional and state Senate primaries scheduled for Aug. 23. Those primaries were delayed from June to August after new redistricting maps were ruled unconstitutional by a court last month.

Parties will choose special election candidates

The major party candidates for the special election are selected by the party committees. There is also a truncated period for independent candidates to petition for ballots spots, a state elections official said.

At least one Republican has indicated plans for a special election candidacy. Joseph Sempolinski, chairman of the Steuben County Republican Committee and a former Reed staffer, said he is running to succeed Reed.

Sempolinski previously announced his candidacy for the 23rd District seat last July.

The winner of the special election will serve out the remaining months of Reed's unexpired term, which will be completed at the end of the year.

The general election on Nov. 8 will determine who gets a full two-year term in a newly drawn congressional district.

A court-appointed special master is currently redrawing New York’s maps while taking into account views from people and political entities on how the new districts are structured. A final set of maps must be submitted by May 24.

Reed was elected to Congress in 2010, winning a special election after serving as the mayor of the City of Corning in Steuben County.

Reed previously said he would not seek a new term in March 2021 amid allegations of sexual misconduct brought by a former lobbyist.

Reed’s office said he will join Prime Policy Group, a government relations and public affairs firm based in Washington, D.C.

Follow Neal Simon on Twitter @HornellTribNeal .

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Special election for Rep. Tom Reed's seat likely will be in late July or early August

