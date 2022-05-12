West Texas Plants You Can Propagate

There are plenty of plants you can find right here in Texas that are fairly easy to propagate. The Verbena in the picture above is not only easy to propagate and comes back again and again every year, it's also super easy to find here in Texas. Coleus is...
Here’s a shocking statistic involving the Lone Star State. Researchers at ValuePenguin crunched the numbers to determine the deadliest states to ride a motorcycle in and Texas is at the top of the list with 6.2 deadly motorcycle crashes per 1,000 registered motorcycles from 2016 – 2020. In...
A town southeast of Dallas is the first place in the state of Texas to create this plan, and according to the city manager, the first one in the entire country to make it a reality. Ferris, Texas is providing physical and mental healthcare at no cost for residents. WFAA...
Looks like some of you are going to have to show your real faces as long as this law is in effect. So during my lunch break today I hopped online to see girls collectively losing their minds over their favorite filters not working. Let's face it, those filters can really have you feeling good on a bad day. However a new law has gone into effect in Texas and apparently Illinois as well when it comes to facial recognition technology.
Customers have been finding some pretty interesting things at Goodwill stores lately. Just recently we told you about a woman that found an urn of someone's ashes on the shelf for sale for less than $4. Today, we have a new tale. A woman and her mom were recently doing...
It's graduation time again, and Texas students are deciding where to go to college. The good news is that Texas ranked 7th overall for the "Best Places To Be A Student in 2022." Texas scores well because we have 12 of the top Colleges in America. As graduates decide where...
This could be one of the craziest houses I have seen and I have seen quite a few housed in the last month. When I start on something I go all in, so I have been glued to Zillow and Realtor.com for months until I bought my house, but I never came across something as crazy as this. This is one that you would see on an HGTV Special. This house is crazy. No, you won't find this house in the Permian Basin or even in Texas but it is worth checking out.
ERCOT is once again asking people in Texas to conserve energy during peak times to combat a failure of some power plants. According to NBC DFW, last Friday ERCOT (Electric Reliability Council of Texas) had about six power plants go offline, equivalent to 580,000 homes worth of power missing from the grid.
Even with storms in the forecast, Lubbock managed to reach a scorching 98 degrees yesterday with more 90s in the forecast this afternoon. With the summer heat setting in a bit earlier this year, we're quickly reminded of the importance of lathering up with sunscreen to avoid sunburn. While we make a valiant effort to prioritize our skin safety, what about our pups?
In February of this year , The TV show The TEXAS BUCKET LIST featured Midland's own Fountainville Creamery & Soda Fountain. And, if you missed it, the Texas Bucket List has it on their YouTube Channel. See it Below!. In fact after the showing of the episode on CBS, the...
With the rise of smartphones came the rise of mobile gaming. Mobile games like Angry Birds, Candy Crush and Wordle are recognized by everyone across the United States. The prevalence of these games makes it understandable that they're the most popular games in several states, including Colorado, Alabama, Massachusetts and more.
It's good to treat yourself, but you might want to put those sugary sweets down for the moment. Powerhouse Mars Wrigley Confectionery, makers of M&M's, Snickers, Starbursts, and Skittles, just to name a few, recently put out a voluntary recall on some of their most famous items. WHICH CANDIES ARE...
Or better yet--either leave them at home in the AC or turn your AC on and leave the car running while you run in somewhere. With high temperatures in the 100's this week-I thought it might be a good time to remind everyone that a hot car or truck IS NO PLACE to leave an animal. While there is no specific law making it illegal to leave a pet in a parked car in Texas-there ARE animal cruelty laws that can be applied to cases like this with some pretty steep penalties. Best to use common sense-would YOU want to be left in a locked, parked car with no air on an extremely hot day? NO, you wouldn't. So use your head and don't do it to your dog, either.
The Texas Parks and Wildlife officials, Game Wardens and City Animal Control Officers all throughout the Lone Star State are advising Texans to be aware that coyote sightings inside city limits and residential neighborhoods are on the rise. That said, all the officials agree that coyotes are wild and not...
Throughout the course of the past 2 years with the Pandemic-we've seen many different items land in short supply because of a complete stoppage in production or a slow down. Car parts like computer chips for new cars went almost non-existent, halting the production of new cars and causing inventory issues for car dealerships everywhere. If you were lucky enough to find a new model, you were one of the few. The past few years have seen the used car market skyrocket with trade-in values way up due to production issues not meeting demand on the new side... Of course, health and care items and cleaning supplies met the same fate-like Clorox wipes going non-existent for an extended time and then various foods following suit.
For those graduating from college and entering the workforce, deciding where to start their career can be a daunting task. From the cost of living to the number of job opportunities to the overall quality of life, there are a lot of things to consider before planting your roots. With...
If you are driving in downtown Midland and see that many of the streets are names of towns in Texas, there is an interesting reason they were named that way. When Midland was incorporated in 1885 the streets going north and south in the town were named for depots along the Texas and Pacific Railway which was a railroad that ran from Marshall, Texas to Sierra Blanca, Texas.
Memorial Day weekend is quickly approaching, some people like to stay home to hang out and bbq and some like to getaway. Before we get to the getaway spots, let's remember why we celebrate the weekend. Memorial Day is a day to honor those who have lost their lives defending this great nation we live in.
Who's up for some Meditteran Food? Get ready! According to the Facebook page Maybe In Midland- Odessa, a new kind of food experience will be hitting Midland, Texas this late summer. The location will be located at 2101 W Wadley Ave #12. SPITZ MEDITERRANEAN STREET FOOD SET TO OPEN IN...
It seems that Americans who are looking to move are seeking the Lone Star State. The nation's moving rate has steadily declined since 2017 and then to make that statistic even worse, the pandemic hit. However, folks who are still packing to move up are heading south. Four of the...
