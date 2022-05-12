West Texas Plants You Can Propagate

Or better yet--either leave them at home in the AC or turn your AC on and leave the car running while you run in somewhere. With high temperatures in the 100's this week-I thought it might be a good time to remind everyone that a hot car or truck IS NO PLACE to leave an animal. While there is no specific law making it illegal to leave a pet in a parked car in Texas-there ARE animal cruelty laws that can be applied to cases like this with some pretty steep penalties. Best to use common sense-would YOU want to be left in a locked, parked car with no air on an extremely hot day? NO, you wouldn't. So use your head and don't do it to your dog, either.

1 DAY AGO