Tank and the Bangas' album tackles serious issues including the Capitol attack

By Leila Fadel
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 4 days ago
Tank and The Bangas has come a long way since winning the 2017 Tiny Desk Contest, going on to be nominated for Best New Artist at the 2020 Grammys for the record Green Balloon. Tomorrow, they're set to release their third...

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

