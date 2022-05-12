ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri's GOP aims to amend the state's constitution so there's no right to abortion

By St. Louis Public Radio
 4 days ago

Tomorrow is the last day of the legislative session in Missouri. And in that narrow window, Republican lawmakers are pushing to further restrict abortion. Here's Jason Rosenbaum of St. Louis Public Radio. (SOUNDBITE OF CAPITOL BUILDING AMBIENCE) JASON ROSENBAUM, BYLINE: In the last week of Missouri's 2022 session, lawmakers,...

