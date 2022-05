The following story gets into MAJOR spoilers for the final season of Ozark, so if you haven’t yet caught up on the last batch of episodes, back away now. Certain programs get criticized for ambiguous endings. The Sopranos takes the most heat for the cut-to-black moment David Chase put in his series finale, but Lost also gets abused by critics and fans for its resolution (whether fairly or not). Time will tell where Jason Bateman’s Ozark finale will land in the grand scheme of series finales, but it does end with a cut to black and a gun shot that most viewers probably can apply meaning to, even though it leaves the key series characters – the Byrde family – alive and well and on the other side of all the vile crimes they committed.

