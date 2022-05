BALDWIN — The Baldwin Troutarama Committee is pleased to announce that the dates for this year’s festival will be from Wednesday, July 20 to Saturday, July 23. This will mark the 66th anniversary of the annual festival as well as the 150th birthday of the village of Baldwin. Many activities at this year’s festival will be related to celebrating the Sesquicentennial Birthday of Baldwin. The theme for this year’s Grand Parade as well as the Grand Marshal’s will be related to the 150-year celebration.

