ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, MI

Lake County community events calendar

By Cathie Crew
Lake County Star
Lake County Star
 4 days ago

The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an event you would like posted on the calendar, or if any information is incorrect, contact...

www.lakecountystar.com

Comments / 0

Related
jtv.tv

Events of May 13, 14, and 15, 2022

Cascades Humane Society Community Yard Sale. Join us at Cascades Humane Society for our third annual community yard sale, on May 13th, 14th, and 15th! We will have tons of items, generously donated by our great community of supporters! Expect toys, clothing, shoes, sports equipment, books, decorations, kitchen items, and more! All revenue generated from the sale directly benefits cascades Humane Society and the animals in our care! All proceeds directly benefit the animals in our care! Friday and Saturday 10 AM to 6 PM, Sunday, 10 AM to 3 PM. 1515 Carmen Drive, Jackson.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Third annual community yard sale comes to Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Friday in Jackson, the Cascades Humane Society is hosting its third annual community yard sale. If you have been doing some spring cleaning, this is the perfect opportunity to get rid of items you don’t want or no longer need. All of the proceeds made from the garage sale will be given to Cascades.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Luther, MI
Local
Michigan Government
County
Lake County, MI
City
Baldwin, MI
Lake County, MI
Government
WOOD TV8

Tour the UP: Beneath the emerald waters of Kitch-iti-kipi

THOMPSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) — Tucked away in Palms Book State Park lies one of the most popular tourist attractions in the U.P. John Bellaire, a Manistique businessman came across Kitch-iti-kipi, also known as the Big Spring, in 1926. “John Bellaire was a lumberman in Seney, Michigan and when the lumber ran out he bought […]
MANISTIQUE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Council#Webbertownship Org#Houseman S Food Center#Baldwin Bowling Center#Para#Amvets Riders Post 1988
kisswtlz.com

Fire Has Burned 2,000 Acres In Northern Michigan

Blue Lakes Fire in Montmorency and Cheboygan counties has burned 2,000 acres. Michigan Department of Natural Resources firefighters and local partners are working to contain a wildfire in Montmorency and Cheboygan counties estimated at 2,000 acres as of 9 p.m. Friday. The Blue Lakes Fire has so far caused the...
CHEBOYGAN, MI
Lake County Star

Baldwin Rotary Club reaching out at Blessing of the Bikes

BALDWIN — With the 50th Blessing of the Bikes quickly zooming up, the Baldwin Rotary Club is making the most of the weekend and the traffic which will be in town. As a civically-geared group, the Baldwin Rotary Club supports outreaches to the community and also for special causes.
wbkb11.com

Alpena Resident Wins Free Cannabis for 20 Years

The legalization of marijuana has changed how dispensaries sell and market their medicinal and recreational products. It was noticeable this week when one customer won a special prize. A customer at Neighborhood Provisions, Jillian Conley, stopped by Alpena’s first recreational cannabis dispensary to pick up one of Grasshopper Farms featured...
ALPENA, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Several offices to move from Osceola County Courthouse

MARION – The Osceola County Building, Safety and Grounds committee had discussion at a recent meeting on where to move the current offices from the Courthouse. It was decided the Administration offices would go to the church property. Equalization will move to the public terminal and mail room space. IT will move to the Maintenance garage. The Drain Commissioner will move to the Emergency Management office and Parks would move to the Building Department.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wtvbam.com

First of three household hazardous waste collection days in Calhoun County set for May 26

MARSHALL, MI (WTVB) – Calhoun County has scheduled the first of three household hazardous waste collections for Thursday, May 26 between 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.. The event at the Calhoun County Fairgrounds is open to all Calhoun County residents and accepts residential material only. Participants are asked to remain in their vehicles. Participants are asked to use Washington Street entrance and exit onto Fair Street.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Hail falls in Jackson, storm moving east

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for northern parts of Jackson County and southern parts of Ingham County on Saturday. This included parts of Stockbridge. The National Weather Service put out the warning because of quarter-sized hail that was possible as the storm moved east slowly.
JACKSON, MI
clarecountycleaver.net

News from Your Sheriff- May 2022

Finally, some nice temperatures and sun for us. It seems like it has been a long cold spring. I want to congratulate or newest graduate of the Kirtland Police Academy, Deputy Zach Noble. Deputy Noble spent five years in the Navy on a nuclear submarine. He told me that he spent a total of three years, nine months, and 21 days under water during those five years. Deputy Noble started out with the Sheriff’s Office on our Reserves, then was hired part time working court security. He showed interest in staying in the area and becoming a certified deputy. We hired him full time and sent him through the police academy at Kirtland Community College. Deputy Noble graduated on May 6, 2022, from the academy in Grayling along with 10 others. Deputy Noble started his field training on May 9 which will last for an average of 14 weeks here. Again, Congratulations to Deputy Zach Noble.
CLARE COUNTY, MI
Lake County Star

Lake County Star

Lake County, MI
111
Followers
226
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake County Star covers local news, sports, business, politics, and community events within the Lake County Michigan Area.

 https://www.lakecountystar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy