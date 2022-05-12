ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Amy Lorenzini appointed to St. Mary’s Circuit Court

By Office of Governor Larry Hogan
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GYRYT_0fbQp7yW00

ANNAPOLIS, MD —Governor Larry Hogan today announced that he had appointed Amy Lorenzini to the Circuit Court for St. Mary’s County and Kay Harding and Carol Johnson to the District Court for Baltimore City.

“It is my pleasure to appoint these individuals to serve in our state’s judicial system,” said Governor Hogan. “I am confident that Ms. Lorenzini, Ms. Harding, and Ms. Johnson will bring valuable experience and knowledge to the bench and honorably serve the citizens of their respective counties admirably.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JYkMa_0fbQp7yW00
Mrs. Amy Lorenzini Credit: Cumberland & Erly, LLC

Amy Lorenzini has been an attorney with the Prince Frederick firm of Cumberland & Erly, LLC, for the past 17 years, serving as managing partner for the past eight years. Ms. Lorenzini has a general practice that includes a variety of civil and criminal circuit court litigation. The court has regularly appointed her to represent individuals in guardianship matters, children in adoption and custody matters, and military personnel.

Before joining Cumberland & Erly, LLC, Ms. Lorenzini was an assistant state’s attorney for St. Mary’s County for two years, where she was assigned to the child support enforcement unit and prosecuted district and circuit court criminal matters. She is a past president of the Calvert County Bar Association.

She received her B.A. from the University of Maryland College Park and her J.D. from the University of Maryland, Francis King Carey School of Law.

Kay Harding is an attorney with the Baltimore City Department of Law, where she represents the Baltimore City Police Department, Mayor, and City Council. Before this position, she spent 9 years as a staff attorney at the Maryland Legal Aid Bureau, where she represented individuals in landlord-tenant, family law, and consumer matters. Ms. Harding is also a board member and former president of the Alliance of Black Women Attorneys of Maryland and has served on the Commission on Judicial Disabilities’ Judicial Inquiry Board.

She received her B.A. from the University of Maryland College Park and her J.D. from the University of Maryland, Francis King Carey School of Law.

Carol Johnson has spent her entire 25-year legal career as an attorney with the public defender’s office, primarily in Baltimore City. She has extensive experience representing clients in both district and circuit courts. Ms. Johnson’s career began in the district court division, and she was promoted to the circuit court division and then to the felony division. Since 2008, Ms. Johnson’s practice has been primarily focused on representing individuals in misdemeanor criminal and traffic cases in the district court. She received her B.A. from the University of Rochester and her J.D. from the University of Baltimore School of Law.

Comments / 0

Related
rockvillenights.com

Wes Moore wins, Doug Gansler a surprise second in Western Maryland Democratic Summit straw poll

Democrat Wes Moore continues to gain momentum as he attempts to break away from a crowded field in the July 19 Maryland gubernatorial primary, taking first place with 153 votes in what many consider the first major contest in a statewide race, the 2022 Western Maryland Democratic Summit straw poll. That might not have been too shocking, but the real surprise was the second-place finish by former Maryland Attorney General Doug Gansler, who beat once-assumed-to-be-frontrunner Peter Franchot 7 to 1 in the poll with 71 votes.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Annapolis, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Eye On Annapolis

Marylanders Have Less Than A Year To Be REAL ID Ready

If you’re planning to travel by plane this time next year, it’s time to get real about getting REAL ID ready. Marylanders now have less than a year to get a federally mandated REAL ID ahead of the May 3, 2023 deadline. Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) Secretary James F. Ports, Jr., joined MDOT Motor Vehicle Administrator (MDOT MVA) Chrissy Nizer and Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI Airport) Executive Director Ricky Smith to mark the one-year milestone this afternoon in an effort to ensure every Marylander is well-informed and prepared.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Governor Hogan Receives Second COVID Booster Shot, Urges Marylanders To Get Vaccinated

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan received their second COVID-19 vaccine booster shots today. Hogan and his wife documented their vaccinations to encourage eligible Marylanders to get the second booster shot “for maximum protection” against the coronavirus, according to state government staff. The booster shots were administered by vaccinators from the University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC), staff said. “If you are now eligible for a second booster, we encourage you to go out and get one at your local pharmacy or any of our hundreds of providers across the state,” Hogan said. “A big part of learning...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Defense Attorney Loses Bid For New Trial

BALTIMORE (AP) — A prominent Baltimore defense attorney has lost his bid for a new trial on charges of money laundering for a drug organization. The Baltimore Sun reports that attorney Ken Ravenell sought a new trial on the grounds that jurors weren’t property instructed before their deliberations. On Friday, U.S. District Judge Liam O’Grady denied the request, writing in his ruling that the court followed all the correct procedures during Ravenell’s first trial. In December, Ravenell, 61, was convicted of money laundering, but was acquitted of narcotics, conspiracy and racketeering charges. Prosecutors alleged that he helped a multistate operation run by drug kingpin Richard Byrd, who was convicted in 2017 and sentenced to 26 years in prison. Several prominent defense attorneys criticized the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland for how prosecutors handled the case, accusing them of disrespecting the legal profession. Ravenell is scheduled to be sentenced May 27. Prosecutors are asking for eight years in prison, while Ravenell’s attorney is seeking probation. (© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
Person
St. Mary
thecampuscurrent.com

AACC to discontinue mandate on May 19

AACC will continue to require students and employees to wear masks inside of campus buildings until May 19. However, the college on March 9 ended its requirement for those who come to campus to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccine or a negative weekly COVID-19 test. “Anne Arundel County is...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Former Mayor Pugh Talks With The Afro About Her Time In Prison, Return To Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh broke her silence in an exclusive interview with The Afro released Thursday, months after her early release from federal prison. Pugh, 72, talked with the newspaper about her 19-month stint in the Federal Correctional Institution in Aliceville, Alabama. and how she plans to make a resurgence in Baltimore. “I cried the first seven days because I was actually put into the special housing unit (SHU). The SHU was for people who had discipline issues,” Pugh told the newspaper. Pugh thought she would quarantine and then go to a less restricted area of the prison known as...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

375 students graduate in the 2022 Commencement Ceremony at St. Mary’s College of Maryland

St. Mary’s College of Maryland, the National Public Honors College, graduated 375 students with Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science, and Master of Arts in Teaching degrees on Saturday, May 14, outdoors on Townhouse Green campus.  The commencement address was delivered by Terron Hillsman, director of the ecological sciences division for the USDA- Natural Resources […]
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

High Path Avian Influenza Confirmed in Black Vultures

DOVER, Del. (May 11, 2022)—Federal laboratory testing confirmed cases of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza (HPAI) in samples taken from black vultures initially found sick and dead on April 22 in Harford County, Maryland. Following an investigation by the Maryland Departments of Agriculture and Natural Resources (MDA, DNR) and the U.S Department of Agriculture (USDA) […]
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#St Mary S Circuit Court#The Circuit Court#The District Court#Cumberland Erly#Llc Amy Lorenzini
WDVM 25

Prince George’s County host first mental health expo

BOWIE, Md. (WDVM) — In honor of mental health awareness month, the Prince George’s County Department of Health in partnership with Volunteers of America Chesapeake & Carolinas held their first mental health expo for youth. Several people were in attendance. The purpose was to provide mental health screenings and show the youth in the community the […]
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

2 Dead in ‘Domestic-Related Incident' in Fairfax: Police

Two people were found dead in Fairfax, Virginia, Saturday during a welfare check, police said. Officers got a call for service about 2:35 p.m. and responded to the 10400 block of Stallworth Court just before 3 p.m., Fairfax County police said. That block is in the area of George Mason University.
FAIRFAX, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wolbbaltimore.com

Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh To Host Larry Young Morning Show

Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh is set to host The Larry Young Morning Show on WOLB 1010 AM beginning Monday, May 16th for two weeks!. The 71-year-old will be live on air from 7 am to 10 am Monday through Friday. Pugh served as Baltimore City’s 50th mayor from 2016 until 2019. She was released from prison after serving a little over two years earlier this year.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Thousands rally across DC in support of abortion rights

Thousands of people gathered in downtown D.C. Saturday protesting in support of abortion rights. In addition to the protests on the National Mall and in front of the Supreme Court, demonstrators rallies outside the homes of several Supreme Court Justices Saturday night.
PROTESTS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy