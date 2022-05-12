ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downed Power Lines Involved In Deadly Crash In SW Minnesota

By Kim David
KFIL Radio
KFIL Radio
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Worthington, MN (KROC AM News) - Power lines that fell onto a section of I-90 in southwest Minnesota during a storm Wednesday played a role in a deadly traffic crash. The State Patrol says it happened in the eastbound...

Bring Me The News

Body found tangled with debris in the Mississippi River in Anoka

Officials are investigating after the dead body of a man was found in the Mississippi River in Anoka Saturday evening. According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and fire crews responded to a report of a possible dead body at around 6:30 p.m. The caller reported finding a body "tangled in natural debris" in the river near the 400 block of Rice Street.
ANOKA, MN
WJON

Woman Killed in Morrison County Crash

FLENSBURG -- A Sauk Centre woman was killed in a crash in Morrison County on Friday. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 11:00 a.m. on Highway 27. Twenty-five-year-old Stephanie Hagfors was driving east at Dove Road when her vehicle crossed the center line and made contact with a semi. Her vehicle then left the road and rolled multiple times.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
740thefan.com

Body found in area crews were searching for missing woman

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (KFGO) – Authorities are working to determine if a body found in a Minnesota swamp is that of a woman reported missing more than two weeks ago. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office said someone in a canoe discovered a body on Friday in the Eagle Lake area, near where search crews have been looking for 30-year-old Nyawuor James Chuol of Mankato. The cause of death has not been released. Chuol was last seen on April 25.
EAGLE LAKE, MN
Worthington, MN
Minnesota State
Maryland State
Minnesota Accidents
Minnesota Crime & Safety
South Dakota State
KFIL Radio

2 Two Men Gunned Down at North Minneapolis Intersection

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in Minneapolis are investigating a double murder. A news release says officers responded to a report of gunfire near a busy intersection in North Minneapolis around 3:45 PM and found two men had been shot. One of the men was already deceased and the other man died at the scene while emergency responders were attempting lifesaving efforts.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
newscenter1.tv

Minnesota hiker dies near Keystone

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office reports being dispatched along with the Pennington County Search and Rescue Friday to assist a 51-year-old hiker at Grizzly Creek nearby Keystone, S.D. The hiker from Alexandria, Minn. was pronounced dead at the scene.
KEYSTONE, SD
CBS Minnesota

Firefighter Killed In Blomkest During 2nd Night Of Dangerous Storms

Originally published on May 12 MURDOCK, Minn. (WCCO) — A second night of dangerous weather has turned deadly. The National Weather Service says a grain bin fell on a car just before 7 p.m. Thursday in Kandiyohi County, killing a passenger inside. (credit: CBS) According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, the victim, 63-year-old Ryan Erickson, of rural Lake Lillian, was a volunteer firefighter on storm watch on his own property at the time of the incident. It’s believed to be a line of duty death. (credit: CBS) A possible tornado also touched down two hours north of there in Pillager. Around that time, strong storms...
BLOMKEST, MN
KELOLAND TV

Storm chaser killed in I-90 crash near Worthington

WORTHINGTON, Minn. (KELO) — Severe weather in the Midwest resulted in a fatal, multi-vehicle crash in southwest Minnesota on Wednesday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, power lines had fallen over the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 near Worthington due to a storm. There were three vehicles involved, a...
WORTHINGTON, MN
steeledodgenews.com

BREAKING NEWS: NO INJURIES REPORTED IN OWATONNA PLANE INCIDENT

No one was injured Friday evening when a single-engine aircraft went off the runway at Owatonna’s Degner Regional Airport, according to police. The incident happened around 8 p.m. Friday. Captain Jeff Mundale said the aircraft departed from Mankato and was a flight instructor and student pilot training for a...
OWATONNA, MN
WJON

Two Kayakers Rescued From Mississippi River in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Two kayakers were rescued from the Mississippi River in St. Cloud Saturday. The St. Cloud Fire Department says they responded to a call of two kayakers in distress just south of the Beaver Island Boat Launch around 6:00 p.m. Authorities say they helped the first kayaker and her dog get off a nearby island where they had taken shelter.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Strong Winds Blow Vehicles Off Interstate Near Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA -- State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow says troopers responded to several overturned semis & crashes from straight-line winds Thursday night - some of those crashes resulted in injuries. The Minnesota State Patrol says 24-year-old Katherine Gruver of West Fargo, North Dakota was traveling east near Alexandria at about 7:10...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
KFIL Radio

Man Killed by Toppled Grain Bin During Storm in Central Minnesota

Lake Lillian, MN (KROC-AM News) - The severe storms that have pounded sections of Minnesota this week are now blamed for at least two deaths. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says a man was killed on Thursday when a grain bin apparently collapsed on him. A news release says deputies were dispatched to a rural property just west of the town of Lake Lillian around 7 PM after the Sheriff's Office received a report of a missing person in the area where a large grain bin had been blown over during a thunderstorm. Around the same time, the National Weather Service received a report of wind gusts exceeding 70 mph in nearby Willmar.
LAKE LILLIAN, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 Dead, Multiple Injuries After Power Lines Fall Over On Interstate In SW Minn.

NOBLES COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) — One person is dead and several others are injured following a storm-related crash in southwestern Minnesota Wednesday evening. It appears some of the victims were tweeting about the storm prior to the crash and may have been storm chasing. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Interstate 90 near Lorain Township in Nobles County. There, power lines had fallen over onto the interstate due to a storm going through. There were three vehicles involved, a semi-truck and two passenger vehicles. All three were traveling eastbound on the interstate. (credit: CBS) When the...
NOBLES COUNTY, MN
740thefan.com

Log jam victim in Grand Forks

On Saturday, around 6 PM, report of a deceased person caught in a log jam, Officers with the Grand Forks Police Department were dispatched to the area of the Pedestrian Bridge, near the north boat landing. On arrival, Officers confirmed what a witness had reported and began a recovery process...
GRAND FORKS, ND
mprnews.org

Communities in northern Minnesota seek volunteers as flood waters rise

Small northern Minnesota communities are preparing for more flooding and are calling for volunteers to help with sandbagging efforts in the coming days. In Kabetogama Township, near Voyageurs National Park, Township Supervisor John Stegmeir said his area is bracing for a record-breaking flood. Most docks are under water now at...
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Authorities: One dead following 2-vehicle crash

MINNEHAHA, COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One person is dead following a fatal 2-vehicle crash east of Baltic Friday. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a Toyota Corolla failed to stop for a stop sign and crashed into a Dodge pickup. One of the drivers died...
BALTIC, SD
KFIL Radio

KFIL Radio

103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

