Downed Power Lines Involved In Deadly Crash In SW Minnesota

Originally published on May 12
MURDOCK, Minn. (WCCO) — A second night of dangerous weather has turned deadly.
The National Weather Service says a grain bin fell on a car just before 7 p.m. Thursday in Kandiyohi County, killing a passenger inside.
(credit: CBS)
According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, the victim, 63-year-old Ryan Erickson, of rural Lake Lillian, was a volunteer firefighter on storm watch on his own property at the time of the incident. It’s believed to be a line of duty death.
(credit: CBS)
A possible tornado also touched down two hours north of there in Pillager. Around that time, strong storms...
Comments / 0