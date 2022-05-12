ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worthington, MN

Downed Power Lines Involved In Deadly Crash In SW Minnesota

By Kim David
KROC News
KROC News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Worthington, MN (KROC AM News) - Power lines that fell onto a section of I-90 in southwest Minnesota during a storm Wednesday played a role in a deadly traffic crash. The State Patrol says it happened in the eastbound...

krocnews.com

KROC News

Twin Cities Police Chase Ends in Deadly Crash

Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - A police chase in the Twin Cities this morning ended with a fatal crash. The Brooklyn Park Police Department says its officers were alerted about 7:20 AM that the driver of a vehicle had fled from police in nearby Osseo and was last seen headed toward Brooklyn Park. Moments later, the Brooklyn Park Lease Department was notified that the suspect vehicle had smashed into another vehicle at the intersection of two four-lane roadways near the border of the two cities.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Bring Me The News

Body found tangled with debris in the Mississippi River in Anoka

Officials are investigating after the dead body of a man was found in the Mississippi River in Anoka Saturday evening. According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and fire crews responded to a report of a possible dead body at around 6:30 p.m. The caller reported finding a body "tangled in natural debris" in the river near the 400 block of Rice Street.
ANOKA, MN
KROC News

Tow Truck Operators Injured in Hit & Run Near Northfield

Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol has requested the public's assistance in locating a vehicle involved in a hit and run along I-35 in Rice County. The vehicle is a black 2006 Lincoln MKZ with damage on the driver-side door and missing the driver-side mirror. The State Patrol says the driver never stopped after striking two tow truck operators while they were working to remove a vehicle from the center median along northbound I-35 in an area north of Northfield shortly before 2 o'clock this morning.
NORTHFIELD, MN
Worthington, MN
Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

Driver Fleeing Police Kills 1, Seriously Hurts Another In Brooklyn Park Crash

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — A man trying to flee police crashed into another vehicle Sunday morning in Brooklyn Park, killing an innocent person in the process and seriously injuring another. Brooklyn Park police say the suspect had fled from an officer in Osseo at about 7:20 a.m. before crashing at Brooklyn Boulevard and County Road 81. (credit: MnDOT) The driver of the other vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Their passenger survived, and is in serious condition at an area hospital. The suspect was later arrested with the help of “an observant citizen” who spotted him and alerted police to his location. The case is still under investigation.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
US News and World Report

Body Found in Area Crews Were Searching for Missing Woman

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (AP) — Authorities are working to determine if a body found in a Minnesota swamp is that of a woman reported missing more than two weeks ago. The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office said someone in a canoe discovered a body on Friday in the Eagle Lake area, near where search crews have been looking for 30-year-old Nyawuor James Chuol of Mankato.
EAGLE LAKE, MN
KROC News

Two Tow Truck Operators Injured in Hit-and-Run on I-35

(KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota State Patrol is searching for a vehicle that struck two tow truck operators and left the scene early Monday morning on I-35 in Rice County. The state patrol reports that the operators were working in the left lane around 2:00 a.m. in the Webster Township to remove a vehicle from the center median. That is when the suspect vehicle went by the scene and struck the two operators.
RICE COUNTY, MN
newscenter1.tv

Minnesota hiker dies near Keystone

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office reports being dispatched along with the Pennington County Search and Rescue Friday to assist a 51-year-old hiker at Grizzly Creek nearby Keystone, S.D. The hiker from Alexandria, Minn. was pronounced dead at the scene.
KEYSTONE, SD
CBS Minnesota

Firefighter Killed In Blomkest During 2nd Night Of Dangerous Storms

Originally published on May 12 MURDOCK, Minn. (WCCO) — A second night of dangerous weather has turned deadly. The National Weather Service says a grain bin fell on a car just before 7 p.m. Thursday in Kandiyohi County, killing a passenger inside. (credit: CBS) According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, the victim, 63-year-old Ryan Erickson, of rural Lake Lillian, was a volunteer firefighter on storm watch on his own property at the time of the incident. It’s believed to be a line of duty death. (credit: CBS) A possible tornado also touched down two hours north of there in Pillager. Around that time, strong storms...
BLOMKEST, MN
KELOLAND TV

Storm chaser killed in I-90 crash near Worthington

WORTHINGTON, Minn. (KELO) — Severe weather in the Midwest resulted in a fatal, multi-vehicle crash in southwest Minnesota on Wednesday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, power lines had fallen over the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 near Worthington due to a storm. There were three vehicles involved, a...
WORTHINGTON, MN
KROC News

Detour Begins For Highway 60 – Zumbro Falls to Highway 52

Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News) - A detour will go into effect Monday on a well-traveled east-west Highway in southeastern Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says crews are scheduled to begin replacing culverts as part of the Highway 60 resurfacing and reconstruction project between Highway 52 and Zumbro Falls. The work involves culverts west of Wabasha County Road 3 at Zumbro Falls.
ZUMBRO FALLS, MN
WJON

Strong Winds Blow Vehicles Off Interstate Near Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA -- State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow says troopers responded to several overturned semis & crashes from straight-line winds Thursday night - some of those crashes resulted in injuries. The Minnesota State Patrol says 24-year-old Katherine Gruver of West Fargo, North Dakota was traveling east near Alexandria at about 7:10...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
KROC News

Unbelievable Video From Derecho That Hit Iowa in August 2020

It was August 10 and 11, 2020, when the Iowa sky turned green and all hell broke loose. A devastating weather event called a Derecho blazed through Iowa, Nebraska, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Indiana. Described as a hurricane over Iowa the storm caused an estimated $11 billion in damages and spawned...
IOWA STATE
boreal.org

Video: Teen pulled from St. Croix River dies, identified

The beach near where a 17-year-old boy was pulled from the St. Croix River is pictured on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Photo; KSTP/Erik Rognerud. A 17-year-old boy who was pulled from the St. Croix River Thursday has died. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says authorities were called to the 2000...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 Dead, Multiple Injuries After Power Lines Fall Over On Interstate In SW Minn.

NOBLES COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) — One person is dead and several others are injured following a storm-related crash in southwestern Minnesota Wednesday evening. It appears some of the victims were tweeting about the storm prior to the crash and may have been storm chasing. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Interstate 90 near Lorain Township in Nobles County. There, power lines had fallen over onto the interstate due to a storm going through. There were three vehicles involved, a semi-truck and two passenger vehicles. All three were traveling eastbound on the interstate. (credit: CBS) When the...
NOBLES COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘Accidental Discharge’ Of Gun Leaves 1 Hurt In Edina

EDINA, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Edina are investigating after an accidental shooting Saturday evening left one person injured. Authorities in the suburb south of Minneapolis say officers were initially called on a report of a drive-by shooting around 5:20 p.m. on the 6200 block of France Avenue South. At the scene, officers determined the shooting was not a drive-by but an “accidental discharge of a weapon.” Police say the victim was brought to a hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries was not specified. The incident remains under investigation.
EDINA, MN
KROC News

Man Killed by Toppled Grain Bin During Storm in Central Minnesota

Lake Lillian, MN (KROC-AM News) - The severe storms that have pounded sections of Minnesota this week are now blamed for at least two deaths. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says a man was killed on Thursday when a grain bin apparently collapsed on him. A news release says deputies were dispatched to a rural property just west of the town of Lake Lillian around 7 PM after the Sheriff's Office received a report of a missing person in the area where a large grain bin had been blown over during a thunderstorm. Around the same time, the National Weather Service received a report of wind gusts exceeding 70 mph in nearby Willmar.
LAKE LILLIAN, MN
KIMT

Body of missing woman believed found in southern Minnesota

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. - Searchers say they believe the body of a missing woman has been found. The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office says, just after 9 am Friday, a citizen in a canoe reported finding a body in the southwest corner of Eagle Lake Swamp. The body is believed to be that of Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol and was discovered next to the primary area being searched. The Sheriff's Office says it does not know if recent severe weather contributed to finding the body now.
EAGLE LAKE, MN
News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

