Buffalo Bulls Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?. Season Prediction, What Will Happen | Buffalo Schedule. The heart-and-soul star of the Bulls over the last four seasons, he might be the best defensive player in the MAC and is the one signature star everything will work around. He’s 6-0, 230 pounds, and he can get behind the line with 6.5 career sacks and 27.5 tackles for loss. In his four years he has made 294 tackles with seven forced fumbles and three interceptions.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO