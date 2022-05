LLEIDA, Spain -- Not so very long ago, with Spain beginning lockdown, coronavirus cases rocketing and the crisis getting worse by the day, a not particularly well-known footballer playing for a small team in the third tier put a video on Twitter offering to work for any health centre or hospital that needed him. It was no empty gesture done for the likes: he doesn't have Twitter and not only did he immediately start messaging friends, asking them to please let him know if there was any way anywhere that he could help out, but he actually could help as well.

