COLUMBUS, Ohio — Drivers across the country are paying near-record gas prices at the pump, and experts predict it will only get worse. According to AAA, the average price of gas in Ohio today is $4.29 per gallon. While that is a tad lower than the national average of $4.43 per gallon, it is still a lot higher than most Ohioans can afford.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO