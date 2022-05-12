ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

‘Nanny McPhee’ Director Kirk Jones to Take on Trump in Drama Series ‘You’ve Been Trumped’ – Global Bulletin

By K.J. Yossman
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

“Nanny McPhee” director Kirk Jones is set to take on Donald Trump in his first television series, “You’ve Been Trumped.”

The drama, based on Anthony Baxter’s 2011 documentary, tells the story of a small Scottish village who took on the then-reality TV star when he tried to build a golf course in a nature reserve. Jones, who has previously written and directed “Waking Ned” and “Everybody’s Fine,” is also writing the project while Baxter will serve as a creative consultant.

“There was a reason why the world’s media was drawn to this story in 2006 and why there was such a determined effort to prevent Anthony Baxter’s excellent documentary of the same name, being released in 2011,” said Jones. “A special site of scientific interest was stripped of its status and a community of decent people faced an unwanted aggressor. This is a story that needs to be told to a wider audience and I am thrilled to be working with this team on what we plan to be a humorous, dramatic and emotionally engaging TV series set in one of the most stunning locations in the British Isles.”

Vertigo Films (“Britannia”) are co-produced the series with Blazing Griffin (“Book of Love”) and Montrose Pictures (“You’ve Been Trumped”). Jones will exec produce the series alongside Allan Niblo for Vertigo Films, Naysun Alae Carew and Lizzie Gray for Blazing Griffin and Anthony Baxter for Montrose Pictures.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Hulu Passes on Hillary Clinton Series ‘Rodham,’ Claire Danes and Dakota Fanning to Star as 20th TV Shops Project (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Hulu has passed on “Rodham,” writer-producer Sarah Treem’s adaptation of the 2020 Curtis Sittenfeld novel that’s been in development at the streamer since summer 2020. But 20th Television is still is shopping the project to other streamers, now that Claire Danes and Dakota Fanning are attached to play Clinton at different stages of her life. In the package, Treem will write and executive produce, and James Ponsoldt will direct, with “Handmaid’s Tale” producer Warren Littlefield’s Littlefield Co. behind it. “Rodham” — published in May 2020, and a New York Times bestseller — imagined an alternative universe...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Why Didn’t Johnny Depp Sue Amber Heard for Breaching Her NDA?

Click here to read the full article. For the past month, jurors in Virginia have been witness to a tabloid spectacle. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have taken turns revealing every detail of their four-year relationship, including serious allegations of bloody violence and sexual assault, as well as merely lurid accounts of screaming fights, promiscuous drug use, and bowel movements. Heard will retake the stand on Monday as she seeks to persuade the jury that Depp physically abused her. The trial will last until early June. This is an outcome that teams of lawyers assiduously tried to avoid in 2016, when...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Jennifer Connelly on Love Scenes With Tom Cruise and Learning to Tend Bar

Click here to read the full article. Despite the optics of shirtless volleyball games and locker room sparring, you can’t make a “Top Gun” movie without a strong and emotionally centered woman. For “Top Gun: Maverick,” a sequel 36 years in the making, the successor to the original film’s Kelly McGillis is Jennifer Connelly. She plays Penny Benjamin, a character referenced in the first film, and love interest to Tom Cruise’s Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. Playing a single mom who owns an Air Force watering hole, Connelly brings new dimensions to an ’80s classic. It’s hard to believe you haven’t worked with...
MOVIES
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Robin Roberts says she almost turned down Barack Obama interview because of fear of being ‘outed’

Robin Roberts has spoken candidly about why she nearly turned down an opportunity to interview Barack Obama about marriage equality.The Good Morning America host, 61, discussed her 2012 interview with former president Obama during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she revealed that she had concerns about the interview and her sexuality, as she didn’t want to be “outed” as gay because of the conversation.“In 2012, I got a call to go to the White House, and that there was a possibility that then-president Barack Obama would change his stance on marriage equality,” Roberts recalled to DeGeneres. “I...
CELEBRITIES
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
Rolling Stone

Johnny Depp Wraps Defamation Testimony: ‘Yes, I Am’ a Domestic Violence Victim

Click here to read the full article. In his final day on the stand in his $50 million defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp told the court “the only person that I have ever abused in my life is myself.” After a three-day break in which the court was dark, the seven-person jury listened to a series of audio recordings — often chaotic and difficult to decipher — that included a Depp prediction that Heard “will hit the wall hard,” a phrase that also appeared in a text message written by the actor that was introduced to the court. “You...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drama Series#Television Series#Reality Tv#Scottish#Montrose Pictures#Vertigo Films
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
TheWrap

Sean Hannity Falsely Identifies ‘Pallets and Pallets’ of Baby Formula at the Border Amid Shortage

(Note: post has been updated with a response from Sean Hannity and information about baby formula vs. powdered milk for babies.) Fox News’ Sean Hannity shared photos that falsely claimed to show “pallets and pallets” of baby formula at the southern border that were reserved for “illegal immigrants,” which CNN quickly debunked, calling the “Fox and Friends” segment an “illuminating example” in “outrage creation.”
U.S. POLITICS
Variety

‘True Lies’ Series Adaptation Ordered at CBS

Click here to read the full article. The “True Lies” series adaptation has been ordered at CBS for the 2022-2023 broadcast season. The series order comes after the show was originally ordered to pilot at CBS in February 2021 before it was pushed off-cycle for consideration during this year’s pilot season. In the series, an unfulfilled suburban housewife (Ginger Gonzaga) is shocked to discover that her bland and unremarkable computer consultant husband (Steve Howey) is a skilled international spy. She is propelled into a life of danger and adventure when she’s recruited to work alongside him to save the world as they...
TV SERIES
DOPE Quick Reads

Sunday's Blood Moon Total Lunar Eclipse: Witches Prepare Rituals of Release & Christians Proselytize Prophetic Warning

There will be "blood and fire and billows of smoke. The sun will be turned to darkness and the moon to blood," quoted Peter, a disciple of Jesus. [i] In 2014, based partly on the above quote of an Old Testament Bible scripture, pastor John Hagee boldly, but incorrectly, proclaimed that an Apr. 15, 2014 Blood Moon lunar eclipse marked the date of a significant event that would occur. The Washington Post reported Hagee suggesting that the significant event would be a 'Rapture' during which "Christians will be taken to heaven, Israel will go to war in a great battle called Armageddon, and Jesus will return to earth." [ii]
Variety

Queen Latifah Talks ‘The Equalizer’ Season 3 and a Potential Crossover with Denzel Washington

Click here to read the full article. Last week, “The Equalizer” star and executive producer Queen Latifah announced that the hit CBS series had been picked up for a third and fourth season. The show, in which Latifah plays vigilante Robyn McCall, is currently the network’s No. 2 primetime series, behind only stalwart show “NCIS,” so the multi-season commitment is logical. But success is never a given, at least not in Latifah’s eyes, who told Variety she’s “never satisfied” with the status quo. “I’ve been fortunate enough to have a film career where we were always coming up with new things. We’re...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Oscars 2023: Academy Sets March Date for Ceremony

Click here to read the full article. The 95th Oscars will be held on March 12, 2023, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC announced on Friday. The ceremony will mark the second year in a row that the Academy Awards have taken place in March, with this past year’s edition occurring on March 27. The 95th Oscars will air live on ABC in more than 200 territories worldwide from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The submission deadline for general entry categories for the 2023 Oscars is Nov. 15. Preliminary voting will begin on Dec. 12, and the shortlists...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Elizabeth Olsen ‘Never Met’ John Krasinski Despite ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Battle: ‘I Don’t Know Him’

Click here to read the full article. Spoilers below for “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” Perhaps the most shocking moment in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is when Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch kills off John Krasinski’s Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic. The actor exits the film not even 10 minutes after making his Marvel Cinematic Debut as the leader of the Fantastic Four. What was it like facing off against Krasinski on set? Don’t ask Olsen. “I don’t know him,” Olsen revealed while taking the Vanity Fair lie detector test. The question was whether or not John Krasinski is the...
MOVIES
Variety

Anthony Mackie-Led ‘Twisted Metal’ Series at Peacock Casts Stephanie Beatriz

Click here to read the full article. Stephanie Beatriz is set to star opposite Anthony Mackie in the “Twisted Metal” series currently in the works at Peacock, Variety has learned. The show was ordered to series at the NBCU streamer back in February. It is an adaptation of the video game series of the same name. In the half-hour show, Mackie will play John Doe, a motor-mouthed outsider who is offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. With the help of a trigger-happy car thief (Beatriz), he’ll face savage marauders...
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

62K+
Followers
52K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy