Carmen Pleads Not Guilty- Held Until Monday Hearing

A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...

ACCIDENTS ・ 19 DAYS AGO