Steuben County, NY

How hot is the real estate market near Bath? Home prices rise over $124K

Steuben Courier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe median sales price for a single-family home in Steuben County during February was $124,900. That's an increase of 21.9% compared with February 2021, according to a USA TODAY Network localized analysis generated with data from Realtor.com. February prices are down from $133,000 the previous month. The number of...

www.steubencourier.com

Hot 99.1

New York Mansion Abandoned at Undisclosed Location! Do Not Enter!

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The pictures you are about to witness are from an undisclosed location in New York State. As you will see, this 7,000 square foot home has been abandoned and there is extensive fire damage. Did the fire prevent them from returning?
REAL ESTATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Huge Mansion For Sale In Orchard Park [PHOTOS]

If you were born and raised in Western New York, you likely know where many of the expensive homes are built in the region. The northtowns and southtowns are popular locations for homes above $700k in price. Towns and villages such as Amherst, Williamsville, Clarence, Orchard Park, Hamburg and East Aurora are usually the places that you think of when it comes to expensive and gorgeous homes.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
NewsChannel 36

Moonlight Market in Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Moonlight Market took place in Corning at Centennial Park. Head organizer Phoenix Belle talked about how the market grew into such a successful event. “When they first asked me how many vendors and people we would have, I was like 'maybe 15 vendors, maybe 200...
CORNING, NY
waer.org

Ithaca gets new, arts-focused affordable housing development

Ithaca has 123 new affordable apartment units with the completion of the Ithaca Arthaus. The $32 million arts-focused development was funded by New York's Homes and Community Renewal. It not only has affordable apartments, but also includes 40 supportive housing units reserved for young people in need of services to live independently.
ITHACA, NY
City
Bath, NY
Steuben County, NY
Business
County
Steuben County, NY
Bath, NY
Business
City
Rose, NY
96.9 WOUR

8 Of The Deadliest Animals On Earth Can Be Found In New York State

Most of us already knew that New York is deadly - I mean, we have weather, people, and crime to deal with on a regular basis...now this. Most New Yorkers, at least in any major city in the state will tell you that just simply living life is dangerous. Now, they want to add deadly critters and creatures into the mix. I'm about to pull a 'Karen' - I need to speak to the manager of Earth lol. We got the short end of the stick when it comes to planets. Yes, we got life, but we also got all the headaches and deathly threats that come with it. CNET put together a list of the most deadly predators, aka threats, on the planet. Guess what? Almost half of them can be found in New York State. What more do they want from us? New Yorkers are some of the toughest people on Earth, but DAMN, can we get a break every now and then lol.
ANIMALS
Big Frog 104

This Upstate State Park Named Most Beautiful Place In New York

While traveling across the United States, it's easy to see that no two states are the same. There is so many beautiful places. What is the most beautiful place in all of New York State?. Condé Nast Traveler is a luxury and lifestyle travel magazine published by Condé Nast. The...
newyorkupstate.com

Noted Finger Lakes distillery heavily damaged in fire

Naples, N.Y. — An early morning fire caused significant damage to the Hollerhorn Distilling Co., a noted craft beverage maker in Naples at the south end of Canandaigua Lake. Naples fire officials told Fingerlakes1.com that the fire destroyed the tasting room, bar and a dining area. A wall stopped the flames from reaching the distillery itself, where spirits are produced and stored.
NAPLES, NY
goldcountrymedia.com

Commentary: Californians trek to upstate New York

Early May in upstate New York, the leaves are just coming out. Not like in Auburn. And in Auburn, the daffodils are done – but not in upstate New York. And everywhere you look in any expanse of grass, the New York dandelions have announced they own this place, yes indeed.
AUBURN, CA
FingerLakes1.com

Yates County cuts gas tax to two dollars per gallon level, effective June 1

While gas prices remain at historic highs, they’ll be coming down on June 1. That’s when a 16 cents per gallon cut in the state gas tax takes effect. Several counties are also reducing their gas taxes. The Yates County Legislature voted to cap the tax at the two dollars per gallon level. In other words, you’ll be paying the amount of tax that would normally be charged if the price were two dollars per gallon. Yates County Administrator Nonie Flynn says counties were given the authorization to make the cuts as part of this year’s state budget.
YATES COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Identity Unknown: Fishermen Find Body Washed Up on New York Shoreline

New York State Police are investigating whose body was found washed up on a shoreline in a bay area adjacent to Lake Ontario. The grisly discovery was made by fishermen who reported finding the body on Thursday afternoon on the shoreline of Blind Sodus Bay in the town of Wolcott. The small town of approximately 4,500 residents is located in the northeastern corner of Wayne County, approximately 90-minutes from the Utica-area.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ksgf.com

LATEST: Buffalo, N.Y. Supermarket Shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a white, 18-year-old gunman in military gear who was livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 people and wounding three others. Here’s what we know: Officials say they are investigating the...
BUFFALO, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Painful ‘Ghost Bugs’ Have Begun to Swarm in the Hudson Valley

If you've noticed itchy bumps on your arm or neck this week, you've most likely been attacked by ghost bugs and didn't even know it. Many Hudson Valley homeowners are reporting painful, itchy bites over the past few days but can't seem to recall being bit by anything. Some victims may have assumed that it was just a mosquito, or perhaps worried that a tick or spider may have attacked when they weren't looking.
HUDSON, NY
localsyr.com

Fayetteville restaurant fails health inspection with critical violation

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of April 24 to April 30, 2022. One restaurant in Fayetteville, Gino’s Cheese Steak & Onion, failed their inspection with a critical violation. Critical Violation: improper cooling and refrigerated...
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
Big Frog 104

Take a Hike By 12 Scenic Waterfalls & Swim Beneath One Few Hours From CNY

A few hours from Utica is a place where you can hike past 12 scenic waterfalls and swim beneath one in a stream-fed pool. Robert H. Treman State Park is an area of wild beauty in Ithaca, New York. The rugged gorge called Enfield Glen is the park's scenic highlight. Nine miles of winding trails follow the gorge past 12 waterfalls, including the 115-foot Lucifer Falls, to where visitors can see a mile-and-a-half down the wooded gorge as it winds its way to the lower park.
UTICA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Naples tree trimmer killed in fall from tree in Penn Yan

A Naples man is dead after an industrial accident Friday morning in Penn Yan. The Yates County Sheriff’s Department says 27-year-old Ryan Rector was trimming a tree for his company, Hillside Logging and Tree Service at about 7 a.m. Friday when he fell about 50 to 60 feet from the tree. He was reported to be not responsive with pulse and breathing unknown when first responders arrived. Penn Yan Ambulance, Medic 55, Branchport Fire Department, Yates County OEM, and a Yates County Coroner also responded to the scene. Rector was pronounced deceased at the scene and the incident is under investigation by the Yates County Sheriff’s Office and Yates County Coroner’s Office at this time.
PENN YAN, NY

