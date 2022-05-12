ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worthington, MN

Downed Power Lines Involved In Deadly Crash In SW Minnesota

By Kim David
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Worthington, MN (KROC AM News) - Power lines that fell onto a section of I-90 in southwest Minnesota during a storm Wednesday played a role in a deadly traffic crash. The State Patrol says it happened in the eastbound...

