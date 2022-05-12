ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Cup with First News: Forsythe Tractor and Equipment LLC

KTBS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. - We are a full service equipment dealership for Kioti tractor, utility vehicle and...

www.ktbs.com

KTBS

New software purchased for Natchitoches' emergency services

NATCHITOCHES, La. – New software is being purchased to integrate all of Natchitoches’ emergency services. The city council approved the purchase with the upgrades to take place over a 12-month period. Natchitoches police chief Nikeo Collins said that the upgrades will not only help to solve crime, it...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KTBS

Buyer for Diamond Jacks property betting on renovation and reopening

BOSSIER CITY, La. -- It looks like the abandoned Diamond Jacks casino resort property is getting back into the game. A Mississippi company with casinos in Vicksburg and Tunica has big plans to buy the property from Diamond Jacks' parent company, P2E. That's according to Louisiana's Gaming Control Board Chairman.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

2 men fired upon at Shreveport home

SHREVEPORT, La --- A man and his cousin were caught in an attempted drive-by shooting at their home at the corner of Parkridge street and Quilen Boulevard Sunday just before 1 p.m. The man noticed his ex-girlfriend driving a black Ford Edge down the southbound lane of Quilen Boulevard. A...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

New Shreveport Sand Company Promises More Jobs & A Cleaner River

It seems like every day there is another announcement about a business moving to the Shreveport - Bossier City area, and I love it. After a couple of years of stagnation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it looks like the wheels of progress are once again turning in our neck of the woods after another major business and employer has broken ground at the Port of Caddo-Bossier.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

This Giant Hot Dog on Wheels is Headed Straight for Shreveport

When it comes to rolling landmarks, you're really not going to find a more famous vehicle than this. The planter's nut-mobile is cool, but nothing tops the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile!. The rolling hot-dog is a travelling billboard for hot dog makers Oscar Mayer that crisscrosses this nation all year round...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

SWEPCO’s Mudbug Madness Treasure Hunt clue #4

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – KTAL NBC 6 is teaming up with the organizers of Mudbug Madness Festival to bring you the 2022 SWEPCO’s Mudbug Madness Treasure Hunt, which will begin on Wednesday, May 11. The treasure clues will be released in the 10 pm KTAL NBC 6 newscast...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KPEL 96.5

Now Open: Major Crash Cleared on LA Highway 14 at US 90 (Updated)

UPDATE: New Iberia Police say all lanes of travel are NOW OPEN. ____________________________________________________________. A major crash in New Iberia has caused local police to close down lanes and redirect traffic. Officers are currently on the scene of the crash at Louisiana Highway 14 and US Highway 90. They are working...
NEW IBERIA, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Crawfish Prices Falling Again in Shreveport Bossier

Crawfish prices continue to fall in Shreveport Bossier. We are headed into prime crawfish season and you will be able to find great deals at several local spots. Shane's is now selling boiled crawfish for $2.99 a pound, the first in the area to drop the price below $3. They are also selling live crawfish for $1.99 a pound, the lowest in the area.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KATC News

Apple snails causing problems in Louisiana

Invasive apple snails have become a recent problem for some residents and fishermen parts Vermilion and Jeff Davis Parish. Apple snails are native to South America. They appeared for the first time in Louisiana over 10 years ago and now can be found in freshwater, lakes, and rivers.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Shreveport's C.C. Antoine House destroyed by fire

SHREVEPORT, La. - A well-known historical home in Shreveport's Allendale neighborhood collapsed overnight when a fire broke out. The C.C. Antoine House at 1941 Perrin was one of two homes that were destroyed early Friday. Shortly after 4 a.m., there were more than a dozen fire units on the scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Driver dies in Friday morning collision on U.S. 70

Juana Vasquez, 55, of De Queen was killed about 7:31 a.m. Friday when the car she was driving crossed the center of U.S. 70 and collided head-on with another vehicle. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Vasquez was driving a 2001 model Ford east on the highway. Her car struck a westbound 2012 Cadillac driven by John M. Dennis Jr., 86, of Whitesboro, TX.
DE QUEEN, AR

