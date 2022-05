Twitter can be a negative place, but in 2019, researchers found a simple intervention that could skew people’s tweets in a more positive direction: going to a park. Using the “Hedonometer,” a tool that measures the happiness of words, the study found that park-goer’s tweets contained fewer negations like “no,” “not,” or “don’t.” Their tweets went up by about 0.23 points on the Hedonometer scale, equivalent to the increase measured on Christmas Day, and tweets were more positive the more vegetation there was in the park a person went to.

