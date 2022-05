One person is dead and another is undergoing treatment following a tragic one vehicle accident that occurred on Saturday evening east of Jasper, not far from Holly Springs. The volunteers of the East End Fire Department were dispatched to the location on Farm to Market Road 1408 just north of Melohms Creek and Highway 190 shortly after 7:00 when it was reported that the accident had occurred.

