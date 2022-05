Carson Eby’s slow start to the season didn’t faze Davenport University. The big games were coming. And when they did, everybody knew Eby would be ready. A two-time state champion with the Bay City Western baseball team, Eby doesn’t just know how to play in the biggest of games, he has the ability to thrive in them. So when Davenport danced off the field Sunday as Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference champion, it surprised nobody that Eby was at the heart of it.

BAY CITY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO