FOLKSTON — The top spots continue to fall as Georgia waters keep yielding record fish. Four new state records have been caught since December. The latest state record fish, and pending world record tie, is a redbreast sunfish caught by Lester Roberts of Blackshear. His catch, caught on May 7 on the Satilla River near Folkston, weighed 1 pound, 12 ounces and was 11 3/8 inches long. His catch replaces the 1998 record of 1 pound, 11 ounces, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.

