After their requests for religion-based exemptions to a federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate for service members were denied by the U.S. Air Force Academy, more than a dozen of the school’s cadets remain in limbo and face “administrative separation,” an action that effectively “fires” them from the military, adds a letter of reprimand to their files, and — for some — could mean they’re on the hook to repay almost $200,000 in government scholarship money.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO