Travelers to the Dominican Republic have plenty of options for getting from beach to beach © BGStock72 / Shutterstock. The first thing you need to know about getting around in the Dominican Republic: the locals are road warriors. Whether they’re heading off to work, shuttling children to school or visiting relatives who live in the countryside, Dominicans love roaming around their island home by car, bus or motorcycle.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO