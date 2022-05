Terence Taylor’s week by the numbers: Three kittens saved from the trash, and 6 million views on TikTok. The Weidle Sanitation worker was filling in for a colleague Tuesday, doing a run other than his usual one while a driver was being trained. At around 8 a.m., as he was stopped at a house in the Jonestown area, he heard a high-pitched muffled noise from the back of the truck.

LEBANON COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO