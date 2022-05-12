ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

UPDATE 1-Bouygues remains 'vigilant' about indirect cost hit from Ukraine conflict

By Valentine Baldassari
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

(Adds detail from call, background)

May 12 (Reuters) - French conglomerate Bouygues on Thursday said it saw no direct impact on its business from the Ukraine conflict after reporting a smaller-than-expected first-quarter operating loss, but said there could be an indirect hit through material and labour costs.

Bouygues reiterated its outlook for higher 2022 sales and current operating profit, but said it remained “very vigilant” about the indirect consequences of the war.

“There is tension in the prices of a number of materials, (of) labour,” Chief Financial Officer Pascal Grange told reporters in a call.

He said the situation was leading to price rises and potential shortages. He also said that so far the situation had been handled without huge consequences for the group.

The construction, telecoms and media company reported a current operating loss of 77 million euros ($80.50 million), stable compared with the same period last year and smaller than analysts’ median estimate of a 90-million-euro loss in a company-provided poll.

The group said its planned acquisition of energy services group Equans from Engie and a plan to merge its TV arm TF1 with M6 were on schedule.

Bouygues aims to seal the Equans deal in the second half of 2022, while TF1 plans to combine with its rival by the end of the year.

Bouygues, which said its first-quarter results were not reflective of full-year performance due to seasonality, reported a 6% sales increase compared with the same period last year.

Regarding price increases for its telecom clients, Grange said there was a “necessary evolution of prices” in order to invest and have a quality network.

He added that Bouygues Telecom’s exposure to inflation was under control. ($1 = 0.9565 euros) (Reporting by Valentine Baldassari; Editing by Christopher Cushing, Milla Nissi and Jane Merriman)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Another Sberbank executive leaves the sanctioned Russian lender

(Reuters) - Russia’s dominant lender Sberbank said on Monday one of its senior vice presidents had left, the latest executive to resign since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine in February. Andrey Shemetov, who was part of Sberbank’s corporate and investment business and supervised the company’s global markets, its depository,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

EU, U.S. raise cooperation to counter Ukraine war disruption

PARIS, May 16 (Reuters) - The European Union and the United States agreed on Monday to cooperate more closely to counter disrupted supply of industrial commodities and food caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and to combat disinformation from Moscow. Senior EU and U.S. officials convened in Paris for the...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bouygues#Ukraine#French#Engie#Equans#Tf1
Reuters

EU clarifies how companies can legally pay for Russian gas

BRUSSELS, May 16 (Reuters) - The European Commission has confirmed how European Union companies can pay for Russian gas without breaching the bloc's sanctions against Russia, in updated guidance on the issue seen by Reuters. The Commission told countries last month that European companies may be able to pay for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Daily Mail

Top oligarch is secretly recorded saying Putin 'has blood cancer' as experts match his limp and extreme Covid distancing to recovery from surgery

Vladimir Putin is 'very ill with blood cancer', a Russian oligarch has claimed according to a new report, amid on-going speculation about the strongman's health. An audio recording of the oligarch's comments was obtained by a Western venture capitalist and shared with New Lines magazine, the publication said. In it,...
CANCER
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
97.1 FM Talk

Russia warns of nuclear war

In an interview with Russian TV, Sergei Lavrov said that Russia is essentially at war with NATO. This rhetoric has some worried that Russia may use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Lt. Col. Dakota Wood weighed in on the likelihood of this happening.
POLITICS
Reuters

Four reasons why the bond market rout may be over

(Reuters) - Battered U.S. and German government bond markets have just put in their best weekly performance since early March, suggesting a painful surge in yields due to high inflation may finally be abating as the focus turns to growth fears. Gilts in Britain, where the Bank of England warned...
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

436K+
Followers
327K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy