AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Sunday the Center City of Amarillo (CCA) officials invited guests to “Imagine the Possibilities” which will tour six downtown properties. According to CCA, the tour will be from 2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m starting at the Barfield, located at 600 S. Polk St. CCA said this is where you will receive your wrist band and the list of properties.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO