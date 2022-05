COLUMBIA, S.C. — Once again in a matter of months, Gamecock fans can recite a phrase that's becoming more and more common: "We are the champions." And they can thank the Gamecock Lacrosse Club for the privilege. Just a month off the Gamecock Women's Basketball National Title win, the University of South Carolina's lacrosse team beat Georgia Tech 11-9 for the Division 1 Men's Collegiate Lacrosse Association (MCLA) Championship. The team previously won the championship in 2019.

